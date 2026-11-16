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From sparkling vampire to secret agent with a license to kill: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios and the director Denis Villeneuve have made official.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Mr. Pattinson said, according to Variety. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.” Mr. Villeneuve, who just directed Mr. Pattinson in “Dune: Part Three,” said the actor has “the timeless soul of 007” and brings “a spirit that is completely new.”

The Team Behind the New Bond

Big names are behind the first Bond film under Amazon:

Director: Denis Villeneuve, known for “Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049” and the “Dune” films

Denis Villeneuve, known for “Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049” and the “Dune” films Producers: Amy Pascal, who has produced the “Spider-Man” franchise and several 007 films, and David Heyman, the producer of the “Harry Potter” films

Amy Pascal, who has produced the “Spider-Man” franchise and several 007 films, and David Heyman, the producer of the “Harry Potter” films Executive producer: Tanya Lapointe

Tanya Lapointe Screenplay: Steven Knight, the creator of “Peaky Blinders”

Mr. Pattinson beat out a long list of actors who took turns as the presumed favorite in recent months. According to Variety, these were his main rivals:

Jacob Elordi: The “Euphoria” star was pegged for the role in the earliest days of the rumors but reportedly did not even screen test.

The “Euphoria” star was pegged for the role in the earliest days of the rumors but reportedly did not even screen test. Jack Lowden: He seemed like a safe bet. In September, his “Slow Horses” co-star Gary Oldman claimed Bond had already been picked and said his “fingers are crossed” for Mr. Lowden.

He seemed like a safe bet. In September, his “Slow Horses” co-star Gary Oldman claimed Bond had already been picked and said his “fingers are crossed” for Mr. Lowden. Callum Turner: He long seemed like a sure pick, until it emerged that Mr. Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult had also auditioned.

He long seemed like a sure pick, until it emerged that Mr. Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult had also auditioned. Nicholas Hoult: He joined the final round late, along with Mr. Pattinson.

He joined the final round late, along with Mr. Pattinson. Other names: Josh O’Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and even the pop star Harry Styles

Who He Replaces

Mr. Pattinson succeeds Daniel Craig, who played James Bond in five films, from “Casino Royale” (2006) to “No Time to Die” (2021). At the end of his last film, Bond sacrifices himself to save the world. Afterward, the longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli sold creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM. Since then, 007 has been an Amazon brand.

Mr. Craig did well out of Bond, earning more with every film. According to estimates by Celebrity Net Worth, his pay rose as follows:

Film Pay Casino Royale (2006) $3.2 million (about €2.9 million) Quantum of Solace (2008) $7.2 million (about €6.5 million) Skyfall (2012) $20 million (about €18 million) Spectre (2015) $30 million (about €27 million) No Time to Die (2021) $25 million plus an estimated $25 million in profit participation

In total, that comes to about $110 million (about €99 million) for the role. Another job was even more lucrative, though: Netflix reportedly paid him about $100 million (about €90 million) upfront for the two “Knives Out” sequels.

What Mr. Pattinson will earn for Bond is not known. According to the industry newsletter Puck, however, he negotiated better terms than his rivals: His contract covers three potential films instead of four, at higher pay. For comparison, Mr. Pattinson reportedly received about $3 million (about €2.7 million) for his first outing as Batman in 2022, roughly what Mr. Craig was paid for his first Bond.

From Teen Idol to Arthouse Star

Mr. Pattinson first became known as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005) and above all as the vampire Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” saga, which made him a teen idol starting in 2008. He then deliberately turned away from big blockbusters and spent years making mostly ambitious films with auteur directors:

“Cosmopolis” (2012) and “Maps to the Stars” (2014): both by David Cronenberg

both by David Cronenberg “Good Time” (2017): a gritty crime thriller by the Safdie brothers that earned Mr. Pattinson widespread critical praise

a gritty crime thriller by the Safdie brothers that earned Mr. Pattinson widespread critical praise “High Life” (2018): a science fiction drama by Claire Denis

a science fiction drama by Claire Denis “The Lighthouse” (2019): a black-and-white psychological drama by Robert Eggers, alongside Willem Dafoe

a black-and-white psychological drama by Robert Eggers, alongside Willem Dafoe “Tenet” (2020) and “Mickey 17” (2025): big but idiosyncratic films by Christopher Nolan and Bong Joon-ho

In 2022, he returned to big franchise filmmaking as Batman in Matt Reeves’s “The Batman,” with the sequel planned for 2028. This year, according to Variety, Mr. Pattinson was Hollywood’s most in-demand movie star: The A24 comedy “The Drama,” with Zendaya, grossed $134 million worldwide on a $28 million budget, and the drama “Primetime” took in $61 million on an $18 million budget. In Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which grossed $1.8 billion, he played the suitor Antinous, and “Dune: Part Three” follows in December.

Batman and Bond at Once?

Not everyone considered Mr. Pattinson the obvious choice. Skeptics long pointed to his obligations as Bruce Wayne and argued that two such big franchise roles could hardly be managed at the same time. After several delays to “The Batman Part II,” that problem now seems to have been solved. The producers Ms. Pascal and Mr. Heyman, at any rate, are convinced: His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit and his ability to keep reinventing himself make him “the perfect Bond for our times.”