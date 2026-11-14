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Moscow is negotiating over Ukraine, but it appears to have all of Eastern Europe in mind. At the U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, Russian negotiators put forward demands that go far beyond Ukraine, according to a report by the German newspaper Bild: Finland is to leave NATO again, and there are to be no more NATO bases in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The goal, the report says, is a “new European security order.” According to Bild, the proposal came from President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and was presented informally to European representatives.

The Demands at a Glance

According to Bild, the paper contains several points that together would fundamentally reshape the security architecture of Eastern Europe:

Finland: The country is to withdraw from NATO and return to its pre-membership status. Finland applied for membership in May 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of military nonalignment.

The country is to withdraw from NATO and return to its pre-membership status. Finland applied for membership in May 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of military nonalignment. Baltic states: All NATO military bases are to be removed from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

All NATO military bases are to be removed from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ukraine: Russia wants to keep all occupied territory and also receive the remaining parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions still held by Kyiv. Ukraine would have to remain permanently nonaligned, while E.U. membership would stay possible. The Black Sea ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv are to be demilitarized and could no longer serve as naval bases.

Russia wants to keep all occupied territory and also receive the remaining parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions still held by Kyiv. Ukraine would have to remain permanently nonaligned, while E.U. membership would stay possible. The Black Sea ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv are to be demilitarized and could no longer serve as naval bases. Shipping: Separate arrangements are to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea.

Separate arrangements are to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea. Moldova: According to the Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva, the country is to be turned into a federation of Moldova, the autonomous region of Gagauzia and the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria. If Moldova joins the E.U., Transnistria and Gagauzia would be allowed to vote on independence.

In return, Moscow is reportedly offering to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Belarus, refrain from deploying intermediate-range missiles such as the Iskander or Oreshnik there and pull its troops out of Transnistria. Bild stressed, however, that this is only one of several proposals circulating in informal negotiating circles. Whether Mr. Putin personally backs it remains unclear.

The Kremlin Denies It

Moscow disputes the report. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said no such conditions had been put forward and that Finland’s withdrawal from NATO had not been discussed, the Kyiv Post reports. Mr. Putin is sticking to his core demands on Ukraine, however. At a meeting with the U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Thursday, he rejected any foreign troop presence in Ukraine after a peace deal. European soldiers deployed as part of security guarantees would be “legitimate military targets,” and the war would resume immediately, he said.

Finland: ‘Absolutely Outrageous’

In Helsinki, the demands have met with sharp rejection. Russia has been making such demands for years, including in 2021, Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said, according to the Finnish public broadcaster Yle. Moscow wants NATO countries to impose restrictions on themselves in Russia’s interest. Such matters are not up for negotiation, “Russia knows that,” and it is absolutely outrageous even to suggest it, he said. Russia is not taking the talks seriously and is instead extending its demands to the European security order, he added.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen made clear that only Finland and the alliance decide on NATO membership. The fact that Russia is expanding the negotiations beyond the war in Ukraine shows that Moscow is in no hurry to reach an agreement, she said. Ms. Valtonen called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire, which Ukraine has been ready for all along.

Europe Is Not at the Table

The reports sharpen a debate that has been preoccupying Europe for weeks: The talks in Abu Dhabi are taking place between the United States, Russia and Ukraine, with European capitals largely sidelined. Shortly before the talks, the E.U.’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said at a meeting of Baltic Sea states in Warsaw that the E.U. would not implement any agreement reached without European participation. Much does in fact depend on Brussels: The E.U. decides on easing sanctions, on frozen Russian state assets and on rebuilding Ukraine.

Russia’s demands are not new. As early as December 2021, a few weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow demanded that NATO pull back to its 1997 positions, before its eastward expansion. Europe has been rearming ever since, and that is visible among start-ups as well: Europe’s defense tech sector is heading for a funding record this year.