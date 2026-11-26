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First it went shopping, now it wants to save: SAP has announced four acquisitions of AI and data companies this year and pledged more than €1 billion to a single German AI lab, and now jobs are on the line at home. The German software giant is weighing cutting at least 10,000 positions, Bloomberg reported, or at least 9 percent of its more than 110,000 employees worldwide. All departments have been asked to identify potential cuts, with product and engineering and sales in particular focus.

The plan is not final. The total could still change after talks with employee representatives, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. SAP did not confirm the plans and said only that it continuously reviews its organization to keep it aligned with its strategy and customer needs. SAP has historically announced major restructurings in late January alongside its annual results. Investors liked the prospect of a leaner company: SAP shares rose almost 2 percent after the report, according to dpa-AFX.

What SAP Has Put Into AI This Year

Since the spring, SAP has announced four acquisitions and taken stakes in two start-ups. It has not disclosed the price of any of them.

Reltio: The US master data management specialist uses AI to merge scattered records; the deal was announced in March and closed in May.

The US master data management specialist uses AI to merge scattered records; the deal was announced in March and closed in May. Dremio: The data lakehouse platform is meant to make SAP and non-SAP data available to AI agents; the deal was announced in May.

The data lakehouse platform is meant to make SAP and non-SAP data available to AI agents; the deal was announced in May. Prior Labs: The Freiburg-based AI lab builds models for tabular data, and SAP plans to invest more than €1 billion in it over the next four years. The deal closed in July.

The Freiburg-based AI lab builds models for tabular data, and SAP plans to invest more than €1 billion in it over the next four years. The deal closed in July. TechWolf: The AI platform from Ghent maps employees’ skills and will feed into SAP SuccessFactors and the Joule assistant. TechWolf says it is the largest acquisition of a VC-backed software company in Belgian history.

The AI platform from Ghent maps employees’ skills and will feed into SAP SuccessFactors and the Joule assistant. TechWolf says it is the largest acquisition of a VC-backed software company in Belgian history. n8n and Parloa: SAP took a stake of almost 1.3 percent in the Berlin automation start-up n8n, which lifted its valuation to $5.2 billion. It also made a strategic investment in the Berlin voice AI company Parloa.

Reltio, Dremio and Prior Labs together contributed only €49 million in revenue in the third quarter, according to SAP.

AI Is Supposed to Take Over the Work

Chief Executive Christian Klein wants to turn SAP into an “AI-first” company and has already reorganized the executive board twice this year. In July, SAP limited new hiring to selected roles, mainly in AI, according to the Israeli tech outlet Calcalist. Internally, more than 110,000 employees use the Joule AI assistant, which SAP says has raised productivity in finance, HR and procurement by 20 percent. Developers have contributed about 70 percent more code since the start of the year, according to the company. For 2027, SAP plans for operating expenses to grow only 80 to 90 percent as fast as revenue.

Business is going well. In the third quarter, SAP’s revenue topped €10 billion for the first time, up 13 percent, and cloud revenue grew 26 percent to €6.7 billion. Nine out of 10 of the 50 largest deals over the past four quarters included AI and the Business Data Cloud. “Our Autonomous Enterprise strategy is not just resonating, it is being adopted,” Mr. Klein said when presenting the results.

The Second Big Overhaul

SAP has done this before. In January 2024, it announced a restructuring that initially covered 8,000 positions and ultimately about 10,000. It cost about €3 billion and relied mainly on voluntary departures and retraining. Because SAP hired in growth areas at the same time, its total workforce stayed roughly flat, at 111,397 employees at the end of 2025.

In Germany, where SAP employs the most people, there are limits to the cuts. The works council negotiated an employment guarantee this year that runs through the end of 2028, under which affected employees must be offered other roles in the group and retraining. The top ranks are also in flux: Thomas Saueressig, the board member in charge of sales, is leaving to become chief executive of IONOS, and board member Muhammad Alam’s contract ends in March.

SAP is not alone in the industry. Salesforce’s chief executive, Marc Benioff, has cut thousands of customer support jobs thanks to AI agents, and Workday eliminated about 1,750 jobs in early 2025 to put more money into AI.

Is AI Really to Blame?

Whether AI is actually replacing that many jobs is disputed, though. According to an analysis by Oxford Economics, about 55,000 job cuts in the United States were attributed to AI in 2025, only 4.5 percent of all announced job losses. Firms “don’t appear to be replacing workers with AI on a significant scale,” Fortune quoted the report as saying. Some companies may be citing AI because it goes over better with investors than weak demand or past over-hiring. And if AI were taking over work on a large scale, productivity should be rising noticeably, which according to Oxford Economics it has not been.