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When GPS fails, many drones go blind, and that is exactly the problem a Munich university spin-off is now getting $30 million to solve.

Defense tech company SE3 has just closed a $30 million (around €27 million) Series A round. The round is led by venture capital firm Accel, with participation from Keen Venture Partners and existing investors Lakestar and Seedcamp. SE3 emerged from stealth only in June with €5.5 million in seed funding led by Lakestar, so the new round is roughly five times as large.

The Round at a Glance

Hard Facts SE3 Amount $30 million (around €27 million) Stage Series A Lead Accel Other investors Keen Venture Partners, Lakestar, Seedcamp Previous round €5.5 million seed (lead: Lakestar) Valuation not disclosed Headquarters Munich Founders Lukas Köstler (CEO), Simon Klenk (CTO), Daniel Cremers (Chief Science Officer)

What SE3 Does

SE3 is a spin-off from the chair of computer vision and A.I. at the Technical University of Munich (TUM). CEO Lukas Köstler and CTO Simon Klenk did their PhDs there in computer vision and robotics, while chair holder Daniel Cremers is a co-founder and a recipient of the Leibniz Prize, Germany’s most prestigious research award.

SE3 co-founders Daniel Cremers, Lukas Köstler and Simon Klenk (from left). © SE3

SE3 supplies the software that lets drones understand their surroundings, while the aircraft themselves come from other manufacturers. The technology fuses sensor data from drones and ground vehicles made by different companies into a shared 3D picture of the terrain and uses it to direct an entire swarm, optimizing routes, positions and behavior based on the terrain. Operators control it by voice. The software runs entirely on the devices themselves and is designed to keep working when satellite navigation is disrupted.

That is becoming a real problem on the front line. In Ukraine, where SE3 says it is already deployed, electronic warfare jams GPS signals on a massive scale, and large drone fleets overwhelm the people tasked with supervising them. How risky dependence on outside infrastructure can be became clear recently when SpaceX throttled Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian drones.

Thousands of Systems, Contracts With the Bundeswehr

According to SE3, the company has shipped thousands of systems over the past two years and is working on several contracts with Ukraine and Germany’s armed forces, the Bundeswehr. SE3 works as an A.I. partner to defense contractor Hensoldt and to scale-ups such as Auterion and ERC System. SE3’s software runs, for example, on Skynode, Auterion’s onboard computer. “Autonomy only counts if it holds up when satellite navigation is jammed and one operator is responsible for many vehicles,” said Auterion CEO Lorenz Meier.

SE3 deliberately positions itself as manufacturer-neutral. Procurement programs such as the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) in the United States and MOSABw in Germany are designed to make it easier for armed forces to combine systems from different suppliers. That benefits software that works across many platforms without selling vehicles of its own.

“Working in defence means our technology has to deliver under pressure in the field,” said CEO Köstler. Accel partner Matt Robinson pointed to the team from one of Europe’s leading research departments, which is building spatial A.I. for autonomous systems, “something defence primes have found so difficult to do.”

What the Money Is For

SE3 plans to use the funding to expand its engineering, commercial and operations teams so it can fulfill further contracts. Alongside Germany and Ukraine, the company is opening an office in the U.K. and plans to expand to other European countries. From 2027, it also wants to add civilian applications, for example in robotics and emergency response. Politics provides a tailwind: the EU aims to mobilize up to €800 billion for defense by 2030 and is planning a drone wall on its eastern flank.

Customers Are the Bottleneck

SE3 is entering a market where a lot of money is currently in play. Munich’s front-runner Helsing recently raised $1.8 billion and develops its own A.I. for drones and targeting, while in the United States, Anduril with Lattice and Shield AI with Hivemind offer software for autonomous swarms. Partners such as Auterion are also working on autonomy features of their own. That capital alone is not enough is shown by the recent Dual-Use Founders Handbook: Europe’s defense start-ups lack government customers more than investors, and procurement remains slow. SE3 does not disclose revenue or order volume, and the figures on shipped systems come from the company itself.