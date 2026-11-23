Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

No sign of an A.I. bubble here: While A.I. stocks have recently plunged on the stock market, Sierra has nearly doubled its valuation in just six months.

The A.I. agent start-up, founded in 2023, has just announced a $1.75 billion (about €1.57 billion) funding round. It is now valued at $30 billion (about €26.9 billion). The round is led by Greenoaks and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with previous lead investors Benchmark, Sequoia, GV and Tiger Global also participating, Sierra wrote in a blog post. As recently as May, Sierra raised $950 million at a valuation of $15.8 billion.

$400 Million in Annual Revenue

Sierra was founded by Bret Taylor, the former co-C.E.O. of Salesforce, and former Google executive Clay Bavor. The start-up builds A.I. agents that handle customer service for companies, from complaints to loan approvals. Mr. Taylor and Mr. Bavor describe them as every company’s “digital front door.” According to the company, Sierra has reached more than $400 million (about €359 million) in annual recurring revenue (A.R.R.) in just over two and a half years.

Rather than charging for usage or tokens, Sierra charges for outcomes, such as a problem resolved, a loan originated or an insurance claim paid. Its customers include long-established companies such as JPMorganChase, Wells Fargo, HSBC, Santander, Cigna and Prudential, according to Sierra. The founders reject the idea of an A.I. bubble, saying that some of the oldest and most heavily regulated companies in the world are deploying A.I. the fastest.

New DACH Head in Munich

Sierra is also expanding in the German-speaking region. From its recently opened office in Munich, the company serves customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. This month, Florian Speckbacher, 38, took over as Regional Vice President DACH to lead the team. He was most recently VP Go-to-Market at Spryker and previously held senior positions at Celonis, Salesforce and Cisco. Mr. Speckbacher is tasked with growing the team and helping large customers in industries such as manufacturing, banking and insurance roll out A.I. agents.

Fierce Competition in Customer Service

The market for A.I. customer service agents is highly competitive. In the United States, Sierra’s main rival is Decagon, which was most recently valued at $4.5 billion. Berlin-based Parloa raised $350 million at a $3 billion valuation in January. Established players include Salesforce, which recently acquired Fin (formerly Intercom), and Zendesk.