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What Meredith Whittaker warned about in the summer, Signal is now putting into practice: The encrypted messenger is blocking Apple’s and Google’s A.I. assistants from reading messages off the screen. The A.I. agents built into operating systems are making them “increasingly hostile to privacy,” Ms. Whittaker, Signal’s president, has just written in a blog post. She calls it “an existential threat to Signal.”

Blocking Screenshots to Stop A.I. Agents

On iPhones running iOS 27, Signal now prevents screenshots inside the app. That stops Siri AI’s “Onscreen Awareness,” which takes a screenshot of the open app to produce summaries, from capturing Signal chats. On Android, Signal turns on its “Screen security” setting as soon as it detects an A.I. assistant such as Gemini trying to read the screen. Users who need screenshots can turn the protection off in the settings, but doing so will “potentially expose your (and your contacts’) Signal content to these AI agents,” Ms. Whittaker warns.

It does not work on the Mac. Signal says it cannot reliably block screenshots there, because the available interfaces are designed only for streaming and copy-protected content. It advises Mac users to exclude the app from Siri in their system settings. On Windows, Signal has blocked Microsoft’s Recall screenshot feature since 2025.

‘Our Remedy Is Also Incomplete’

Ms. Whittaker concedes that the block has gaps. “Our remedy is also incomplete,” she writes. A.I. agents could access app data in other ways, for example through the device’s file system. On some Android devices, Signal also cannot reliably detect the assistants. Recent reports said Meta’s A.I. agent Muse was able to read Signal messages through Android’s notification permissions and macOS’s accessibility tools.

Ms. Whittaker puts the responsibility on the platforms. “We want to be very clear: it is a serious problem” that Signal and other app developers “lack robust tools to prevent AI agents from undermining application-level privacy,” she writes. Google, Apple and Microsoft offer no easy way to restrict A.I. access without drastically degrading the user experience, she argues. Signal is therefore calling for a documented way for apps to opt out of access by A.I. agents, as well as more transparency about how the agents process data. “Signal is the canary in the coal mine,” Ms. Whittaker writes.

‘It Is Fucked Up What Is Happening’

The move does not come out of nowhere. In the summer, on stage at the TechBBQ conference in Copenhagen, Ms. Whittaker called A.I. agents in operating systems an underestimated threat and cited Siri’s summaries in iOS 27 as an example: “It is fucked up what is happening.” Her warning at the time: If the trend continued, Signal would be unable to keep its privacy promises within a year or two. Encryption itself is a “battleship,” she said, but the operating system is “the ocean in which we and all other app developers swim.”

Apple Relies on Protected Processing

Apple stresses that its A.I. features process data on the device or in its sealed-off cloud infrastructure, Private Cloud Compute, as with the new listening features of the Apple Watch. Signal counters in its blog post that such confidential computing approaches are not a complete solution. Still, the two sides are not entrenched: Signal says it is “cautiously optimistic” that major operating system providers such as Google and Apple are engaging with its demands. Apple has reportedly already restricted the access pathway through macOS accessibility tools.