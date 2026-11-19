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Roadmaps that look three months ahead at most, pitch decks rewritten every week and software that builds itself: On the second and final day of Slush 2026 in Helsinki, much of the conversation centered on how A.I. is changing the way companies are built. After the opening day focused largely on Europe’s position between the United States and China, Thursday was more about founders and their investors. Trending Topics was on the ground again and followed the key sessions.

Federato’s Chief Executive: A.I. Has to Understand the Business

Building an A.I. product has never been easier, but turning it into a durable business is as hard as ever. That was the premise of a conversation between Will Ross, co-founder and chief executive of the U.S. insurtech Federato, and Lotti Siniscalco, a general partner at Emergence Capital. Federato builds an A.I. platform for insurers and recently raised a $100 million (about 85 million euros) Series D led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with Emergence among its existing investors.

Mr. Ross is skeptical of simply handing existing processes to A.I. and automating the back office. In software, he said, that often ends in job cuts, but in insurance it does not work that way. Anyone who wants to use A.I. in the industry has to understand how the business works and adapt the A.I. to it. Only then, he argued, does a business model emerge that lasts.

A vendor that only automates the back office does not make itself indispensable to customers, Mr. Ross said. Yet most A.I. applications today are exactly that kind of back-office process, which may leave start-ups with few opportunities in the long run.

Whether a system really helps is hard to judge, he said: Many customers currently just want to know whether something works or not. In insurance, though, underwriters have to engage with it themselves, because the answer is rarely simply right or wrong.

Dash0 and Miro: The Roadmap Now Ends After Three Months

How much A.I. has changed the rules was the subject of a panel with Mirko Novakovic, chief executive and co-founder of Dash0, and Andrey Khusid, the founder of Miro, moderated by Harry Nelis, a partner at Accel. Mr. Novakovic previously sold the observability start-up Instana to IBM, and Dash0 became a unicorn this spring after a $110 million (about 94 million euros) Series B.

ChatGPT already existed when Dash0 was founded, but at the time it did not look as if it would affect the young company, Mr. Novakovic said. Then came the shock that A.I. coding actually works. “That heavily disrupted our own business, and since then we have had to rethink our entire company,” Mr. Novakovic said. That is why he started programming again himself, to understand the shift.

Nobody really knows what the future looks like, he said, so teams have to work with a great deal of uncertainty and much faster: ship more, build more products, talk to customers more. A vision can no longer be planned a year out, and the roadmap reaches three months ahead at most. Productivity has multiplied. Many young developers were essentially born into the cloud era, while older ones sometimes have a harder time.

The biggest challenge is getting the go-to-market team up to the new speed. The pitch deck now changes practically every week, where it used to change every few months. But pitches are still delivered by people, and users are still people who need to be kept up to date. Marketing no longer works the way it used to either. “Whoever solves this challenge will win,” Mr. Novakovic said. On the sales side, the human element stays the same: meeting customers, talking to them, understanding their problems.

Mr. Khusid also sees a massive acceleration driven by A.I. “With talent, it quickly becomes clear who has adapted to the new world and who hasn’t. Teams have to learn from each other, which also changes how they work together,” Mr. Khusid said. Everything has to start with the customer, he added: building solutions for customers, integrating more deeply into their ecosystem and staying closer to their needs.

Hugging Face: Imagination Is the Only Limit

In 2016, Hugging Face was still a chatbot for teenagers. Today the platform is where the world builds with open A.I. Nvidia is acquiring the company, founded by the French entrepreneurs Clément Delangue, Thomas Wolf and Julien Chaumond, for $12.9 billion (about 11 billion euros), one of the largest exits ever for a start-up with European founders.

The deal was announced by Jensen Huang, who has since left Nvidia. On the Founder Stage, Mr. Wolf, Hugging Face’s co-founder and chief science officer, spoke with Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, president of General Catalyst and an early backer of Mistral and Helsing.

With A.I., people can do more and build bigger things, and the only limits left are imagination and creativity, Mr. Wolf said. For him, the advantages of open source are obvious: Models are easier to monitor, can be fine-tuned very quickly for specific tasks and integrate well. The real challenge in using A.I. tools lies with people, he said. They need to find the right problems, target them precisely and define them clearly.

Richard Socher: A.I. Coding Is as Historic as the First Flight

A.I. that accelerates its own development was the topic for Richard Socher in conversation with Moritz Baier-Lentz, a senior adviser at OpenAI. The former chief scientist of Salesforce is co-founder and chief executive of Recursive, a lab working on recursive self-improvement: software that keeps building itself. Recursive emerged from stealth this spring with $650 million (about 556 million euros) in funding at a valuation of $4.65 billion.

A.I. can help people but needs better marketing, Mr. Socher said. The fact that A.I. can write code is as historic as humanity’s first flights, he argued, and the technology is advancing just as fast, through many transitional phases. So far, A.I. has mostly served to improve something else. In the future, though, it will be used far more for coding: Humans supply the ideas, and the software improves itself.

European VCs: Raise What You Need, Then Go to the U.S.

U.S. funds are pulling back from Europe, European funds keep growing, and A.I. companies are heading toward trillion-dollar I.P.O.s. Katharina Wilhelm, a partner at Creandum, and Nico Wittenborn, an investor at Adjacent, took the pulse of European venture capital in a conversation with Pia d’Iribarne, founder of Main Object Capital.

Europe is healthy, Mr. Wittenborn said. It still has some structural disadvantages, but plenty of opportunities. Founders should not be too picky early on and should raise the money they need. Sooner or later, though, going after the U.S. market is essential. Ms. Wilhelm sees a great time to build companies and raise capital right now. She, too, advises founders to make a name for themselves in the United States, home to the world’s largest tech ecosystem.

E.U. Commissioner Zaharieva: “EU Inc Is a Test for Europe”

How Europe can keep its best founders was the topic for Ekaterina Zaharieva, the European commissioner for start-ups, research and innovation, in conversation with Staffan Helgesson, a partner at Creandum. Slush is very impressive and shows the speed Europe needs, Ms. Zaharieva said. Her job is to make life easier for European founders. They should be able to focus on their dreams and goals, with as little time as possible lost to bureaucracy and the constant hunt for investors.

The competition for talent is fierce, she said, and it is people who make this ecosystem. Europe also has a large market it should take advantage of. The commissioner called EU Inc, the planned Europe-wide legal entity that was already debated on the first day of Slush, a “test for Europe.” On capital, she sees room to catch up: A third of households’ assets sit in bank accounts. The goal is to encourage them to invest, along with institutional investors.