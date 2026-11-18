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Slush 2026 opened in Helsinki on Wednesday, once again drawing founders and investors from around the world to the far north, including a strong delegation from Austria. Trending Topics is on site and followed the keynotes and panels. The common thread running through the many sessions: Europe’s role in the global innovation ecosystem, and how start-ups can help the continent hold its own against superpowers like the United States and China.

Fewer Attendees, More Capital in the Room

The organizers are particularly proud of the ratio of founders to investors. According to Noora Saksa, Slush’s chief executive, and Charlotte Alholm, its president, this year’s festival is more carefully curated than ever. “We reduced the scale to make sure that every single start-up in this room has an investor. That makes this the most founder-focused event in the world, and with €4 trillion (about $4.7 trillion) in assets under management in this room, also the largest gathering of venture capitalists worldwide,” the two said at the opening of the festival.

Saksa and Alholm also set a concrete goal for Europe’s future: By 2050, at least two of the world’s ten most valuable companies should be European tech firms. “Reaching this goal will be incredibly hard, but we simply don’t consider any other outcome. So what we need are more people who dare to dream and who are bold and determined enough to solve the hardest problems of our time.”

Stubb Wants A.I. to Strengthen Human Intelligence

Finland’s president, Alexander Stubb, also spoke at Slush. In a conversation with Oliver Crook of Bloomberg, he addressed some of the most pressing issues facing the European economy, including artificial intelligence. “A.I. is obviously going to change the economy and the way we work. It is changing politics, the way we communicate, it is changing warfare, and fundamentally it is changing science and the way we live as human beings. So there is a whole set of questions related to ethics and to science in general.” Stubb argued that A.I. should be used to complement and enhance human intelligence.

Defense Tech and an Agenda for Peace

According to Alexander Stubb, Europe faces three essential security questions today: national security, economic security and social security. Defense tech is especially relevant for national security, he said. “Modern defense tech, built on drones, robotics and digital technology, may be the most consequential technology humanity has ever seen, for better and for worse. Only a few countries today truly know this modern warfare in practice, but Europe is increasingly preparing for the worst case.” This is most visible in the many drone deals European countries have struck with Ukraine.

“Ukraine has the crucial data and the experience from the battlefield. Four years ago, the country produced hardly any drones; since the start of the war, it has produced millions.” Still, Stubb said, preparing for war with defense tech alone is not enough. “We need a real agenda for peace. There has to be a clear process. That is the only way to make an end to the war in Ukraine possible.”

What Venture Capitalists Expect From A.I. Start-Ups in 2027

Venture capital is another major topic at Slush. With so many investors in attendance, the obvious question was what they will expect from start-ups in the coming year. A.I. in particular, after years of massive growth, has become a source of concern.

Most recently, the scandal surrounding Jensen Huang, who has since resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive, has revived the question of whether the A.I. boom is a bubble about to burst. In the panel “2027, According to VCs,” Ryan Beiermeister, a partner at Founders Fund, and Adina Tecklu, a partner at Khosla Ventures, discussed investors’ current expectations with Iain Martin of Forbes. Both agreed that A.I. start-ups are far from finished, even if the hype has cooled somewhat lately.

A.I. Start-Ups Still Have Untapped Potential

According to Tecklu, there is still plenty of room for innovation and success in A.I. “We still see a big gap between the capabilities of A.I. applications and their adoption. Even today, there are many areas where the possibilities are far from exhausted. However, start-ups need to keep in mind that investors are now much more cautious than before. They look closely at what their return on investment will be. An A.I. start-up has to offer a concrete use case that investors can hold on to. It would be smart, for example, to find a specific niche, such as legal tech or health tech,” she said.

Beiermeister agreed. “Companies with a specific focus have better chances of getting investment. In A.I., it is a big advantage to have access to data that others don’t have. Another important factor is computing: A.I. chips are getting more and more expensive, and it can impress investors when companies have developed a specific solution to that challenge. There is a strong tendency among venture firms to place careful bets on a few companies. We don’t want to fund lots of companies with unclear prospects. Our goal is to back the biggest companies of the future.”

Atomico: Friction Is Europe’s Biggest Brake

Participants at Slush appear to agree that Europe is capable of producing the great companies of the future. At the “State of European Tech” session, Tom Wehmeier, partner and head of intelligence at Atomico, said there are no fundamental obstacles to scaling for European start-ups. The continent is also well positioned in core areas such as energy, computing, defense and space, he said.

“There have already been 58 new unicorns in 2026. We now have seven companies worth more than $100 billion (about €85 billion). So there is a real chance that Europe catches up with the U.S. and China. The main reason that hasn’t happened yet is the high level of friction. European founders have to spend far too much time navigating around Europe’s borders.” According to Mr. Wehmeier, more than half of founders still consider European regulation too restrictive, and more than three quarters of policymakers believe change is needed. The most sought-after measure right now: the EU Inc.

EU Inc. as an Answer to Fragmentation

The EU Inc. is a planned, Europe-wide uniform legal form for limited liability companies. It is meant to let start-ups incorporate fully online in all 27 E.U. member states within 48 hours for no more than €100. The new legal form was also a topic at the Austrian booth at Slush, where Hannah Wundsam, chief executive of AustrianStartups, and Andreas Klinger, co-initiator of the EU-INC initiative, discussed why it holds so much potential.

“The biggest problem of the European start-up scene: We compete as individual countries instead of as Europe. Fragmentation makes it much harder for our young companies to raise money, and above all to attract global capital from day one,” Klinger said. The differences between countries are especially wide when it comes to company formation. “Europe is suffering from an identity crisis; we don’t seem to agree on what we actually want. Many areas are still regulated locally, and people reflexively reject any change. But we have to be clear that great powers like China and the U.S. don’t have this fragmentation and are also willing to use the economy as a political tool. Europe is still too dependent on both.” In Klinger’s view, the EU Inc. would be a significant step toward greater unity within Europe, helping the continent tap more of its potential and strengthen its global position.