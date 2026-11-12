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Building an app now takes a weekend, finding customers for it can take years.

Hardly a week goes by without a new product landing at Trending Topics that is built by a single person. In recent months alone, they have included:

Homii: 21-year-old Matthias Oberhofer from South Tyrol is building a flat-share app in Innsbruck that assigns chores by algorithm and splits shared expenses.

21-year-old Matthias Oberhofer from South Tyrol is building a flat-share app in Innsbruck that assigns chores by algorithm and splits shared expenses. Duo Lists: Vienna-based Philipp Raisl has built a list app for couples for films, trips and date ideas through his one-person company.

Vienna-based Philipp Raisl has built a list app for couples for films, trips and date ideas through his one-person company. Ovulyx: Vienna-based Stefan Renzler turns cycle tracking into a relationship app, as a sole trader without investors.

Vienna-based Stefan Renzler turns cycle tracking into a relationship app, as a sole trader without investors. Auszeit: Graz-based consultant Karl Maier puts a 15-second pause in front of Instagram, TikTok and other apps, developed as a one-person project.

Graz-based consultant Karl Maier puts a 15-second pause in front of Instagram, TikTok and other apps, developed as a one-person project. Agentic Firmenbuch: Vienna-based Jakob Neugebauer has built a service that lets A.I. assistants such as Claude query Austria’s company register, and now charges for it.

Vienna-based Jakob Neugebauer has built a service that lets A.I. assistants such as Claude query Austria’s company register, and now charges for it. Whispyr: Vienna-based Laurenz Frank single-handedly developed an offline messenger that works without internet or servers and became a hit on Harvard’s campus.

Vienna-based Laurenz Frank single-handedly developed an offline messenger that works without internet or servers and became a hit on Harvard’s campus. mytello, simsolo and crewsim: Michael Schöpfer has reached $3 million in ARR with his telephony and eSIM services, without employees or venture capital.

Behind this is a trend that A.I. is accelerating dramatically.

Building Has Never Been This Cheap

Vibe-coding tools such as Lovable, Cursor and Claude Code turn an idea into a working app within hours. A.I. played a central role in building Homii, Oberhofer says. Anyone who tries out many of these new apps often recognizes the signature at first glance: similar gradients, the same icon sets and the same card layouts that Lovable, Claude and Co. produce by default.

The effects are measurable. According to Sensor Tower data reported by The New York Times, around 560,000 new apps arrived in Apple’s App Store in the first half of the year, almost as many as in all of the previous year, when there were around 600,000. The pace has thus roughly doubled. Lovable itself has become the symbol of this wave: according to TechCrunch, the Stockholm-based start-up reached $400 million in ARR in the spring, with just 146 employees.

Three Out of Four Found Alone

The trend has long shown up in start-up statistics, as the “Heartbeat” report by Berlin-based VC firm Cherry Ventures shows. The investors examined 10,000 European companies in their first 18 months. The result: 75 percent have just one founder, 19 percent start as a pair and only 6 percent with three or more. “The ‘minimum viable company’ has shrunk,” Cherry Ventures writes.

Among companies without institutional funding, the share of solo founders is as high as 79 percent. Schöpfer shows how far this can go: he expects to keep “well over a million” before taxes this year, while working around 25 hours a week.

Reach Is the Bottleneck

The catch: what anyone can build, everyone builds. While the number of new apps has doubled, App Store downloads grew by only 2 percent in the first half of the year, according to Sensor Tower. More and more apps are competing for almost the same number of users. The solo apps’ own numbers show how hard this is: Homii has just over 100 downloads on Google Play, and Duo Lists does not disclose any user figures. On top of that, established competitors are already waiting in every niche, such as Flatastic and Splitwise for flat-share apps, and Apple and Google themselves for screen time apps.

Schöpfer also knows that reach is the real bottleneck. “Marketing is the strongest lever for growth,” he says. His customers come mainly through Google ads, and on X he has “maybe five followers.” Even the new hope of showing up in answers from ChatGPT and Co. does not replace that: you get mentioned there “if many customers use you,” Schöpfer says.

The Real Winners Are the Platforms

The solopreneur boom therefore benefits above all those who supply the infrastructure. Every solo app is a small customer of the big platforms:

A.I. labs: Anyone building with Lovable, Cursor or Claude Code pays for subscriptions and tokens that largely end up with Anthropic, OpenAI and Co.

Anyone building with Lovable, Cursor or Claude Code pays for subscriptions and tokens that largely end up with Anthropic, OpenAI and Co. Cloud: Databases, logins, push notifications and subscription management run on hyperscalers and U.S. services. Duo Lists, for example, uses Supabase, Expo, RevenueCat and Google according to its own privacy policy. At database provider Supabase, A.I. agents already create 70 percent of new databases, according to the company.

Databases, logins, push notifications and subscription management run on hyperscalers and U.S. services. Duo Lists, for example, uses Supabase, Expo, RevenueCat and Google according to its own privacy policy. At database provider Supabase, A.I. agents already create 70 percent of new databases, according to the company. App stores: Apple and Google take a commission on every subscription, usually 15 percent for small developers.

Apple and Google take a commission on every subscription, usually 15 percent for small developers. Advertising: Anyone who wants to grow buys reach from Google and Meta. Schöpfer puts around 20 percent of mytello’s revenue into marketing. “Sometimes I joke that I’m actually a subsidiary of Google,” he says.

Solopreneurs are essentially the long tail of the hyperscalers: each individual app is small, but together hundreds of thousands of them pay for computing power, tokens, store fees and ads. The platforms win no matter which app ends up succeeding.

It is no coincidence that the EU keeps a particularly tight rein on many of these companies as platforms. Apple, Google and Meta are designated as so-called gatekeepers under the Digital Markets Act and must, for example, open their app stores to alternative payment methods and competitors. ChatGPT has also recently been regulated like Google as a very large online search engine under the Digital Services Act, because the service reaches more than 45 million users a month in the EU. And providers of large A.I. models such as OpenAI and Anthropic are subject to the AI Act, with their own obligations on transparency and risks.

Scaling Requires People Again

There is a limit to how far one person can go, however, and it is shown by none other than Austria’s most successful A.I. start-up. Vienna-based voice A.I. start-up fonio.ai, which sells A.I. phone agents to small and medium-sized businesses, has grown from eight to around 140 employees within a year, according to CEO Daniel Keinrath. The reason is sales. “Our customers are so non-technical that they need to talk to a human for 30 minutes before buying. That’s why we need a lot of people despite having an A.I. product,” Keinrath said at TEDAI in Vienna. Around 1,500 such demos take place every week, across eleven markets.

Keinrath also sees a risk in vibe coding: “It has never been easier to start a company. But if you just throw something together, you basically have zero moat.” The Cherry data points in the same direction: among start-ups that have already closed a funding round, the share of solo founders drops to 46 percent. Those who want to grow fast apparently bring in a team sooner or later. And even Schöpfer, the poster child of the solo founder, has handed customer service over to people and works with freelancers. He calls the “human touch” in support one of his most important differentiators.