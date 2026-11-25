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Brussels has read the signs of the times and is baking ever bigger cakes to avoid falling even further behind in the global tech race.

That is what a European Commission document discovered by Trending Topics shows: The factsheet for the Quantum Act mentions a new E.U. fund, the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund. With the Quantum Act, Brussels wants to turn Europe’s strength in quantum research into industrial leadership. Right in its introduction, the factsheet states that the act proposes a new Sovereign Tech Equity Fund to unlock large-scale equity investments in quantum and other critical technologies in Europe.

The Last Step Before the Market

Further down, the fund gets its own section in the factsheet. It is described as a new investment vehicle to support the development of innovative technologies like quantum that are key to Europe’s tech sovereignty and economic security. In the Commission’s graphic, it forms the last step before market uptake, scale-up financing, following research, engineering in specialized hubs and pilot infrastructure. The factsheet does not say how large the fund will be or where the money will come from.

Up to €50 Billion

The Financial Times has now put a number on it: The fund could reach up to €50 billion, the newspaper reports, citing two officials involved in the discussions. Investments are to go mainly to companies working on artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and strategic semiconductor technology could also qualify. The stated goal is to reduce Europe’s dependence on technology from the United States and China.

According to the FT, the fund is meant to make larger, riskier and longer-term investments than the E.U.’s existing financing schemes. The amount has not been officially confirmed. It is unknown whether the €50 billion would come from the E.U. budget, from member states or through the European Investment Bank. Further details are expected in February.

The backdrop is Europe’s chronic capital gap in tech. In nine months this year, the United States invested five times as much in A.I. as Europe did in an entire decade, according to Atomico’s State of European Tech report. When scaleups need large funding rounds, the money usually comes from U.S. investors, and the companies often end up following it abroad.

Ten Times the Size of the Scaleup Europe Fund

The new fund would dwarf existing E.U. vehicles. The Scaleup Europe Fund, to which the Commission contributes €1 billion, totals about €5 billion, with the rest coming from institutional and private investors. It is managed by the Swedish investment firm EQT, which has been writing checks of €100 million to €500 million since the summer. Most recently, the fund led Pigment’s $250 million round, for example.

Alongside it, the European Investment Bank is running the European Tech Champions Initiative 2. It does not invest directly in start-ups but in growth funds, and aims to mobilize up to €80 billion for more than 1,500 tech scaleups. The Sovereign Tech Equity Fund would be in a different league: a public vehicle that takes large stakes itself.

Money Alone Won’t Fix the Scaleup Problem

Whether public mega funds are the right approach is disputed. In an analysis of the Scaleup Europe Fund, the Jacques Delors Centre found that such a fund can fill a critical gap in Europe’s innovation financing, for example because direct E.U. equity investments have so far been capped at €30 million, too small to lead large rounds. At the same time, a large majority of the experts it surveyed highlighted the risk that such funds could distort the venture capital market. Investment decisions could be made on political rather than commercial grounds, turning stakes into disguised subsidies.

There is also a more fundamental objection: Europe’s scaleup gap is said to be primarily a consequence of talent shortages, a fragmented single market and 27 different sets of national rules, more than a lack of capital. Supporters, on the other hand, point to studies showing that public money does not crowd out private investors but attracts additional capital. According to the data platform Dealroom, E.U. money could also serve as seed capital for the new fund to bring pension funds and private investors on board.