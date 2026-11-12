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Anyone who wants to build A.I. data centers in the United States right now had better bring gifts for the neighbors. SpaceX has just unveiled plans for two huge supercomputing sites in Texas and Arizona, with investments of more than $74 billion (about 66.5 billion euros). Its announcement, however, says strikingly little about chips and computing power and a great deal about drinking water, electricity bills, tax revenue and jobs. There is a reason for that: Both projects face local opposition.

Two Campuses for Mr. Musk’s A.I.

The first site is planned near Starbase in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley, where SpaceX already builds and launches Starship. On roughly 444 acres near the Port of Brownsville, the company wants to invest up to $24 billion (about 21.6 billion euros). According to SpaceX, the facility will train next-generation A.I. models and test technologies for future data centers in space. The second campus is planned in Cochise County, Ariz., and is expected to cost about $50 billion (about 44.9 billion euros). The computing power is needed by SpaceXSI, Elon Musk’s A.I. unit formerly known as xAI, which develops the chatbot Grok, among other things.

The data centers are part of a whole series of megaprojects. SpaceX recently announced the $100 billion (about 89.8 billion euros) Terafab chip plant in Grimes County, Texas, and it is spending billions to expand Starlink production in Bastrop.

Starbase, Texas Cochise County, Arizona Investment up to $24 billion (21.6 billion euros) about $50 billion (44.9 billion euros) Construction jobs more than 3,000 about 5,500 Permanent jobs more than 500 about 1,000 Power its own power plants, off the public grid through local electric cooperatives Water $220 million for Brownsville’s water supply dry cooling, no industrial groundwater

Water as a Bargaining Chip

SpaceX devotes the most space to water. For Brownsville and Cameron County, the company is putting up $220 million (about 198 million euros) for drinking water and wastewater projects, $40 million of which has already been paid. That is meant to add about 20 million gallons of capacity a day, independent of the Rio Grande, whose two reservoirs supply about three-quarters of Brownsville’s water and have recently hit critically low levels. Without SpaceX, the projects would have had to be financed with loans, which SpaceX says would have cost customers more than $370 million over 25 years.

SpaceX stresses that this is not a purchase of public resources. The facilities remain city property, and SpaceX says it gets no water rights or preferential access and pays standard rates. The company also promises to clear decades of illegally dumped waste from the site, including thousands of old tires. The data center is to generate its own electricity, so that homes and businesses do not compete with it for power or bear higher costs.

In Arizona, SpaceX is relying on dry cooling, with no planned industrial groundwater use and no new wells. Together with local electric cooperatives, it wants to tap existing renewable energy and strengthen the grid. That could cut cooperative members’ electricity bills by up to 20 percent, SpaceX writes, and it adds pledges to protect wildlife and dark skies.

A Message to Lawmakers

SpaceX’s text calls again and again for “stable, competitive” policies. The company is negotiating tax breaks with Starbase and Cameron County, arguing that computing hardware loses value quickly and that fixed payments would let local governments plan better. The message is also aimed at Austin: After the midterms, Texas is getting a governor who wants to halt new data centers, and according to one analysis, 78 percent of newly elected members of Congress want to regulate data centers.

What Bothers the Neighbors

Locally, the plans are viewed far more critically. In Texas, Starbase’s public notice describes the project as a “gas-fired power plant and super-compute facility,” The Texas Tribune reported. SpaceX recently secured nearly $3 billion worth of gas turbines. Brownsville recently imposed a 90-day moratorium on new data centers, but the city had already handed the site over to Starbase, SpaceX’s own company town. The Texas Tribune described this as SpaceX circumventing the moratorium. The South Texas Environmental Justice Network has announced a protest, warning of dirtier air, heavy water use and rising electricity bills.

In Arizona, about 275 people turned up at a sometimes heated community meeting, according to local media, and a petition against the project has nearly 2,200 signatures. The concerns center on groundwater, the sandhill cranes at the Willcox Playa and the area’s rural quiet. Critics have also taken issue with the application being filed under the name of a shell company called Tombstone Resources. Representative Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat, has come out against the project, and the county’s zoning commission is set to decide in December.

SpaceX Is Not Alone

SpaceX is not the only one facing headwinds. In Amsterdam, activists recently stormed the construction site of a Microsoft data center, and in Finland, regulators have halted Google’s data center projects. Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta are also increasingly turning to their own gas power plants to bypass overloaded grids. Whether SpaceX’s strategy of trading water pipes and jobs for data centers pays off will be decided within weeks at the hearings in Texas and Arizona.