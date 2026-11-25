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An agency best known for regulating radio and television now gets to decide what happens in orbit: The Federal Communications Commission has just allowed SpaceX to launch up to one million satellites as data centers into space. According to the FCC’s chairman, Brendan Carr, the approval for the “Starmind” constellation is the first of its kind. The FCC is granting, “for the first time ever, authorization to deploy 1 million orbital compute modules for data centers in space,” Mr. Carr wrote on X. Elon Musk promptly said thanks.

What the FCC Allows

According to the order from the FCC’s Space Bureau, as reported by the Lynnwood Times among others, the satellites are to orbit at altitudes between 500 and 1,002 kilometers. They communicate with one another and with the existing Starlink network by laser, while radio frequencies in the Ka band are reserved for emergency control. Before SpaceX operates satellites above 600 kilometers, it must provide additional details on preventing space debris. The timeline is long: The first satellite must be in orbit within seven years and the full million by 2040, or the authorization lapses.

The first generation, called AI1, is set to weigh up to 4 metric tons and carry Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72-class computing on solar wings spanning up to 75 meters, with up to 250 kilowatts of peak power per satellite. Cooling is done with radiators that release heat into space. The first Starmind computers could be in orbit as early as the third quarter of 2027, according to Mr. Musk, launched on Starship from Texas.

Why a US Agency Decides What Happens in Orbit

The reason the FCC, of all agencies, gets to approve a million satellites has to do with radio. Satellites transmit radio signals, and in the United States, anyone using spectrum needs an FCC license. “With limited exceptions, prior authorization from the FCC is required for satellite communications,” the agency says on its website. There is no spectrum license separate from the authorization to operate the satellite itself. Since 2023, the FCC has had a dedicated Space Bureau for this.

International law plays a role, too: Under the Outer Space Treaty, states are responsible for national activities in space, including those carried out by private companies. The United States therefore has to oversee what SpaceX does in orbit. The FCC also submits the necessary filings to the International Telecommunication Union, which coordinates frequencies and orbits worldwide. The FCC does not license satellites already licensed by other countries; it only decides on their access to the US market.

The role is not uncontroversial. The FCC has extended its jurisdiction to almost every aspect of private spaceflight, the libertarian magazine Reason wrote. An article in the Princeton Legal Journal criticized the agency for applying its rules “in unpredictable ways” on a case-by-case basis. For the rest of the world, that means a national US agency essentially decides whether a million additional satellites will share orbit with everyone else.

Building Furiously on Earth

Until the first data centers circle the planet, SpaceX is mostly betting on concrete. Since acquiring xAI, SpaceX has bundled its AI business into a unit called SpaceXAI, which is building its sixth data center in the Memphis area. Colossus 1 alone runs more than 220,000 Nvidia chips, according to Scientific American, and Colossus 2 is said to have more than twice as many. Mississippi’s governor, Tate Reeves, put the expansion in neighboring Southaven at more than $20 billion, the largest private investment in the state’s history. The research firm SemiAnalysis expects SpaceX to operate data centers with 13 gigawatts of capacity by 2027, up from 1.7 gigawatts at the end of September.

Its customers include Anthropic, which pays $1.25 billion a month for computing capacity at Colossus 1 and 2, according to SpaceX’s IPO prospectus. The rapid build-out has met resistance, however: SpaceXAI relies on dozens of gas turbines for power, the NAACP is suing over violations of the Clean Air Act, and residents are suing over noise. Memphis’s city council took a first step in the summer toward a temporary pause on new data centers.

A Race Into Orbit

SpaceX is not alone with the idea. Google has already booked a launch with Blue Origin for its Project Suncatcher, with the first satellites, each with the computing power of a server rack, set to fly into space in early 2029. Whether data centers in orbit will pay off is an open question: Radiation can damage chips, cooling works only through radiators, and estimates cited by the Lynnwood Times put the cost of a full constellation of one million satellites at several trillion dollars.