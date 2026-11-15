SpaceX Catches a Starship Returning From Orbit for the First Time

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The rocket that catches itself is now complete: SpaceX on Saturday caught the upper stage of its Starship with the arms of its launch tower for the first time after a flight in orbit. About 22.5 hours after liftoff, the vehicle known as Ship 42 returned to the launch site at Starbase, Texas, and settled into the arms of “Mechzilla,” SpaceX wrote in its flight report. “We caught a Starship, and now everything changes,” the SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot said on the livestream, according to Space.com.

The Flight at a Glance

Flight 15 lifted off from Pad 2 at Starbase on Friday at 4:47 p.m. Central Time. These were the key stages, according to SpaceX:

Ascent: The Super Heavy booster lifted off on 33 Raptor engines, and after stage separation the Starship continued on six engines.

The Super Heavy booster lifted off on 33 Raptor engines, and after stage separation the Starship continued on six engines. Orbit: After about 26 minutes, the Starship relit one engine and reached orbit, only the second time it has done so after Flight 14.

After about 26 minutes, the Starship relit one engine and reached orbit, only the second time it has done so after Flight 14. Payload: The vehicle deployed 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, all of which are in contact with SpaceX, the company said.

The vehicle deployed 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, all of which are in contact with SpaceX, the company said. Return: After more than 20 hours in space, a single Raptor engine slowed the Starship out of orbit, and it flew back over the Gulf of Mexico to Texas.

After more than 20 hours in space, a single Raptor engine slowed the Starship out of orbit, and it flew back over the Gulf of Mexico to Texas. Landing: Shortly before reaching the ground, three engines flipped the vehicle upright, and the tower’s arms closed around the upper stage.

Why the Catch Matters

Until now, SpaceX had caught only the first stage, the Super Heavy booster, with its tower. The upper stage was lost on every test flight, most recently after the first orbital flight in September. Recovering the upper stage brings within reach the fully reusable rocket that Elon Musk has been working toward for years. Only when both stages fly again and again, like an airplane, will the cost per launch fall as far as SpaceX needs for its plans.

And those plans are enormous. The Starlink V3 satellites, which only Starship can carry, are the start of a planned constellation of up to 100,000 satellites. Mr. Musk also wants to build Starmind, a constellation of data centers in space that is to comprise up to a million spacecraft, according to Space.com. On the ground, SpaceX is already planning A.I. data centers worth up to $74 billion (about 66 billion euros) near Starbase and in Arizona.

The Booster Didn’t Cooperate

Flight 15 did not go entirely smoothly. During its return maneuver, the Super Heavy booster relit only 32 of the planned 33 engines, and the burn ended early because of low fuel. The booster’s guidance system then automatically aborted the planned tower catch and diverted the stage over the Gulf of Mexico. There it still performed a landing burn, after which its flight termination system was triggered and destroyed the booster. SpaceX said the root cause is under investigation. The first double catch of booster and ship is therefore still to come.

For investors, the success comes at a good time. SpaceX shares had recently fallen below the $135 offering price from the company’s I.P.O. in June, after Tesla and SpaceX together lost about $457 billion in market value following the U.S. midterms. Because the landing took place on a Saturday, the market’s reaction will become clear only on Monday.

Rivals Recover Only the First Stage

No other space company has yet managed to bring an upper stage back from orbit. Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin lands the first stage of New Glenn, but its upper stage is designed to be expendable. Rocket Lab is developing Neutron, a partly reusable rocket, and several companies in China are testing first-stage landings. Europe continues to rely on the Ariane 6, a rocket with no reusable parts, and is only now testing the basics of a landing stage with its Themis demonstrator.