Rebranding

SpaceXAI wants to rename itself again for Donald Trump

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Elon Musk in Davos. © WEF
Elon Musk in Davos. © WEF

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Just last July, Elon Musk’s AI company xAI renamed itself SpaceXAI. Now, according to heise, another rebranding could already be on the horizon. On his platform X, Musk has announced that the company will soon be called SpaceXSI. With this move, the multibillionaire is responding to the wishes of US President Donald Trump, who recently announced that AI should from now on officially be referred to as “Superintelligence”.

“No more AI, SI is better”

So far, Trump’s statement from late September had had relatively little effect. Only at the weekend did he introduce the leadership of a new “Super Intelligence Force”. Musk’s announcement now coincides with a high-profile reconciliation with the US government.

Musk announced the alleged name change in a reply on X, in which someone asked whether there was a possibility that SpaceX’s AI division could become SpaceXSI. He had previously written, “No more AI, SI is better”. He later added, “SpaceX is a superintelligence company.”

Relationship between Musk and Trump improving again

So far, however, the company has not taken any concrete steps. SpaceXAI continues to appear on X under this name, and Musk himself only links to a page on his microblogging service that still prominently features the label “AI”. Nevertheless, Trump has already savored the success and shared one of Musk’s posts in a screenshot on his own social network.

Musk appeared at the start of Trump’s current term as one of his closest confidants. As a “special government employee”, he was supposed to scrutinize and reduce government spending with his “Department of Government Efficiency” (“DOGE”). The latter did not succeed, even though he drastically slashed several US agencies and funding programs through aggressive measures. In May 2025, Musk’s work came to an end; prior to that, there had been reports of a falling-out between Trump and Musk. In the meantime, the relationship appears to have improved again. For the US Department of Defense, for example, Musk is now reportedly set to research the future of warfare.

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