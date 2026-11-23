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Western intelligence agencies and militaries expect Russia to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear warhead into space in the coming weeks, according to media reports.

The German public broadcasters NDR and WDR and the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported this, citing Western security sources. According to the reports, the satellite is called Sputnik-S. It is said to have been completed several years ago and to be stored in a launch-ready state in the Moscow region. Among those reportedly expecting a launch are Germany’s armed forces, the Bundeswehr, and its foreign intelligence service, the BND. In early November, several NATO countries were reportedly informed of a warning that a launch could take place within 60 days. The Bundeswehr’s Space Command considers a launch possible as early as December, according to the reports, with the satellite becoming operational shortly afterward.

The Bundeswehr reportedly briefed Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and other government officials. The Defense Ministry declined to answer specific questions. The information comes from unnamed sources, and no documents have been published. Other media outlets have not yet independently confirmed the claims.

What a Nuclear Explosion in Space Would Do

A nuclear explosion in Earth’s orbit would directly damage satellites through radiation, create debris and trigger an electromagnetic pulse. G.P.S. navigation, communications, payment systems and power grids could all be affected. Gen. Stephen Whiting, head of U.S. Space Command, estimates that about a third of satellites in low Earth orbit would fail within hours to days, and the rest over the following months, according to the reports. Maj. Gen. Armin Fleischmann of the Bundeswehr’s Cyber and Information Domain Service speaks of “immense” consequences, such as power outages and severe disruptions to communications and navigation.

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (D.I.A.) recently stated in a report that Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon. Once such a weapon is in orbit, there would be few effective countermeasures, according to the D.I.A. The reports cite the Kosmos 2553 satellite, which Russia launched in February 2022, as a possible test object.

There is a historical precedent for the effects: During the U.S. test Starfish Prime in 1962, a nuclear bomb exploded at an altitude of about 400 kilometers. Street lights went out in Hawaii, and several satellites were damaged.

Russia Speaks of Propaganda

Asked by the media outlets involved, the Russian Embassy in Berlin said it had no information about the events described. It “firmly rejects all unfounded allegations regarding the space activities of the Russian Federation,” it said. The reports are “part of a propaganda campaign,” it added, saying Russia’s activities in space serve exclusively peaceful purposes.

Moscow responded similarly in February 2024, when U.S. politicians first publicly warned of a Russian nuclear weapon in space. The Kremlin called it a “malicious fabrication” at the time. President Vladimir V. Putin said Russia had always opposed the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

Dispute Over the Outer Space Treaty

The Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which Russia has also signed, prohibits placing nuclear weapons in Earth’s orbit. In April 2024, Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution by the United States and Japan that was meant to reaffirm this ban. Thirteen countries voted in favor, and China abstained. Russia argued that the resolution was too narrow and instead called for a ban on all weapons in space. A Russian amendment to that effect failed to win a majority.

The debate is driven by the growing importance of satellites for the military and the economy. According to security sources, Western armed forces depend more heavily on satellites than Russia does, which could give Moscow at least a temporary advantage if such a weapon were used. U.S. officials have pointed out that such a weapon could also hit entire satellite networks such as Starlink, which is used by the Ukrainian army.