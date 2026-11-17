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When a single U.S. company can decide by software how fast Ukrainian drones may fly, Europe has a problem. Ever since SpaceX throttled Ukraine’s Starshield connections in October, the West has been scrambling for alternatives to Starlink. “Alternative systems are now becoming a must for the whole Western world, so we’re not relying on a single operator for such a critical technology,” said Laurynas Mačiulis, chief executive of the Lithuanian laser communications start-up Astrolight. Three approaches are emerging: terminals that tap into other operators’ satellites, lasers instead of radio, and Europe’s own satellite constellation, IRIS².

The Trigger: A Speed Limit From Space

In mid-October, the Starshield terminals, the military version of Starlink, suddenly worked on Ukrainian drones only up to about 160 kilometers per hour. Missions had to be aborted, and fast Russian Shahed drones could no longer be intercepted. President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of a “planned operation,” Elon Musk pointed to the U.S. government, and the White House in turn pointed to Mr. Musk. By the end of October, the connection had been restored, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Since last week, however, Ukraine has again been complaining of problems. Starshield terminals along the entire front line and in the occupied territories are being systematically limited to 161 kilometers per hour, Mr. Zelensky wrote, according to Euronews. Above all, that makes it harder to intercept Russian jet-powered drones. On Sunday, he reiterated that the restrictions remain in place. The timing is delicate: The new disruptions came during the days when the U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to Reuters. It is unclear who made the decision, and SpaceX has not yet commented on the new accusations. Ukraine’s Starshield contract expires in mid-2027, according to Euronews.

What’s Behind hiSky

This is the gap into which a name that has been circulating in military circles for weeks is stepping: hiSky. Russian sources claim to have found the company’s satellite terminals on downed Ukrainian long-range drones, the Kyiv Post reported. This has not been confirmed. The Ukrainian radio expert Serhiy Beskrestnov would neither confirm nor deny the reports.

Behind hiSky is an Israeli company with a British foothold. It was founded in 2015 by Shahar Kravitz, Moti Litochevsky and Yaron Shahar, is based in Rosh HaAyin near Tel Aviv and has been led by Erez Antebi as chief executive since the start of the year. Its most prominent figure, according to the Israeli business newspaper Globes, was Tamir Pardo, who headed the Mossad foreign intelligence agency from 2011 to 2016 and served as the company’s president in 2024. By 2024, hiSky had raised about $60 million (about 54 million euros), including from the Singaporean defense group ST Engineering and the satellite operator Intelsat, which now belongs to the Luxembourg-based SES.

The company’s ties also extend to Europe. Its British subsidiary, hiSkySat, runs a research center in Harwell near Oxford, which the U.K. Space Agency is funding with 9 million pounds (about 10.3 million euros) through the European Space Agency. The terminals are manufactured in part with the contract manufacturer Jabil in Italy.

hiSky does not operate its own satellites on a large scale. Its business model is flat, electronically steered terminals that connect through partners such as Intelsat, Hispasat and Hughes. The SmartLight Sirius model weighs about 6 kilograms, measures roughly 60 by 30 centimeters and hops between geostationary satellites. According to analysts, that makes the connection hard to jam, but also slow: It manages about 2 megabits per second, while Starlink delivers 50 to more than 250 megabits.

An ‘Intelligent Swarm’ Over Russia?

How much those 2 megabits can matter is described, of all places, by a Russian Telegram channel. The blog “Diary of an Intelligence Officer,” which the Ukraine watcher Thorsten Heinrich highlighted on X, cites high-ranking sources and paints the following picture:

Mass deployment: Kyiv is now equipping its long-range drones in large numbers with SmartLight terminals. These use European geostationary satellites, are not subject to geographic restrictions over Russia and cannot be jammed with Russia’s standard electronic warfare equipment.

Kyiv is now equipping its long-range drones in large numbers with SmartLight terminals. These use European geostationary satellites, are not subject to geographic restrictions over Russia and cannot be jammed with Russia’s standard electronic warfare equipment. Retargeting in flight: Thanks to two-way telemetry, the drones no longer have to be flown manually. Once the first drones hit their target, the swarm behind them is redirected in midair to tanks, cracking units or substations. At the same time, operators spot Russian air defense positions in real time and route the remaining drones around them.

Thanks to two-way telemetry, the drones no longer have to be flown manually. Once the first drones hit their target, the swarm behind them is redirected in midair to tanks, cracking units or substations. At the same time, operators spot Russian air defense positions in real time and route the remaining drones around them. New damage patterns: In the recent attacks on the refineries in Kstovo, Samara and Yaroslavl, the plants therefore burned at dozens of points at once, rather than at just one or two distillation units.

The blog’s conclusion: By throttling Starlink, Donald Trump lost control over Kyiv’s long-range strikes, because the commercial alternative cannot be switched off by the White House with a phone call. These claims cannot be independently verified, and Russian military bloggers have an interest in explaining gaps in their own air defenses with superior Western technology. The claim that hiSky was founded by former Mossad executives also does not match the company’s own account: The former Mossad chief Mr. Pardo joined later as president.

Lasers Instead of Radio: Astrolight

Astrolight, based in Vilnius, is taking a different route. The start-up develops laser terminals that transmit data by beam of light rather than by radio. According to Mr. Mačiulis, such links are far more resilient to jamming, interference and interception. Astrolight has tested its terminals during major NATO exercises and with the Lithuanian Navy, and together with Greek university partners recently established routine laser links between satellite and ground station. Its investors include the Baltic Sea fund Balnord.

Its most important project is in the far north: In Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, Astrolight is building an optical ground station for satellites in polar orbits on behalf of the European Space Agency, due to be completed by the end of the year. According to ESA, it is meant to transmit more than ten times as much data as conventional radio stations, at a 70 percent lower cost per gigabyte. Mr. Mačiulis argues for decentralized networks that combine laser, radio and fiber and connect satellites, ground stations, vehicles and ships, so that no single failure can bring down the whole system.

IRIS²: Europe’s Big Answer Comes Late

The real European alternative to Starlink is called IRIS². The E.U. constellation is to comprise 348 satellites, 330 of them in low Earth orbit. It will be operated by the SpaceRISE consortium of SES, Eutelsat and Hispasat, with the satellites built by Aerospacelab, Airbus, Thales Alenia Space and OHB. The catch: The first launches are planned for 2029, and services for governments are to start in 2030. Until then, Europe will rely mainly on Eutelsat’s OneWeb, which has significantly fewer satellites in orbit than Starlink.

No Real Replacement Yet

For now, there is no getting around Mr. Musk. While Russian bloggers warn of the drone swarm, Iryna Terekh, head of the Ukrainian missile maker Fire Point, estimates that alternatives deliver only 15 to 20 percent of Starlink’s capability over Russia, according to Reuters. hiSky also solves the sovereignty problem only partly: The company is Israeli, its investors come from Singapore, the United States and Europe, and the satellites belong to others. As for IRIS², its costs have risen from 10.5 billion to 15.6 billion euros before construction has even begun. Critics complain that most of it comes from public coffers and that industry bears little risk.