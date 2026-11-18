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European tech is celebrating its second-best year ever, and yet the United States has put five times more into A.I. in nine months than Europe did in ten years.

That is the core message of the new State of European Tech 2026 report, just released by the London venture firm Atomico. Published every year since 2015, the report draws on data from Dealroom along with surveys of founders, investors and policymakers. The headline number: European tech start-ups are on track to raise $81 billion (about €73 billion) this year. But the money is going to fewer and fewer companies, Europe’s venture funds are not keeping pace, and China has overtaken Europe in investment this year. Here are the 10 key findings.

1. The Second-Best Year on Record

After three years in which investment stagnated between $40 billion and $50 billion, Europe has made the leap: Extrapolated to the full year, about $81 billion will flow into European start-ups in 2026. That is 62 percent more than the $50 billion (about €45 billion) raised in 2025 and only slightly below the record year of 2021, when $94 billion (about €84 billion) was invested. Unicorns are also at a record: In the first nine months, 58 European companies reached a valuation of at least $1 billion for the first time, compared with 42 in all of 2025. The total value of Europe’s tech ecosystem has grown from $0.9 trillion in 2017 to $4.4 trillion (about €3.9 trillion).

2. More Money, Fewer Rounds

The record has a flip side: Capital is flowing to fewer and fewer companies. The number of first-money-in rounds (pre-seed and seed) fell 28 percent between 2021 and 2025, and the projection for 2026 shows a further decline. At the same time, a handful of megadeals are absorbing an ever-larger share of the money. What the United States has been doing since 2023 has now reached Europe, according to Atomico: Even at the seed stage, 43 percent of invested capital went to just five rounds, including Ineffable Intelligence at $1.1 billion and AMI Labs at $1 billion. At Series A, the figure is 55 percent, led by Isomorphic Labs at $2.1 billion. “It feels like we are heading straight into a bubble,” Sara Rywe, a partner at ByFounders, warns in the report, pointing to rising round sizes and valuations.

3. Rounds Are Growing, Venture Funds Are Not

While median round sizes are rising at every stage (in Europe, the median seed round is $1.9 million and Series A $14 million), Europe’s venture firms remain small. The median fund size is $70 million (about €63 million), 29 percent below its 2024 peak of $98 million. The number of new funds has held steady at about 100 a year for a decade. No European fund has raised more than $1 billion this year, and none comes close to the largest U.S. funds. In the first half, European venture funds secured only $9 billion in new commitments. The market, Atomico says, is still largely running on money raised during the boom. There are a few outliers, such as Plural’s €1 billion fund and the Scaleup Europe Fund, which had secured €3 billion of a targeted €5 billion by October.

4. China Is Outinvesting Europe

The global map of venture capital is striking: In the first nine months of 2026, more venture capital was invested in China than in Europe, according to the report’s data. In 2025, Europe was still clearly ahead. The picture is especially clear in A.I.: Compute and A.I. companies in China drew $35 billion (about €31 billion) this year, compared with $20 billion (about €18 billion) in Europe, even though European investment in the field more than doubled.

5. A.I. Sets Off a Founder Boom

About 40,000 people founded a tech company in Europe this year, up 36 percent from 2025 and 80 percent from 2024. Atomico attributes the jump directly to A.I., which lowers the barriers to building products: More than 60 percent of founders are now solo founders. Europe is now home to 29 percent of all new tech founders worldwide, just ahead of the United States at 28 percent. And 29 percent of the tech managers surveyed want to start their own company as their next career move. Combined with finding No. 2, that adds up to a problem: A record number of founders are competing for a shrinking pool of early-stage capital.

6. Faster Is Not Enough: The U.S. Pulls Away in A.I.

“Faster is not enough,” Atomico writes, delivering perhaps the report’s most dramatic figure: In the first nine months of this year, the United States invested five times as much in A.I. as Europe did in an entire decade. Compute and A.I. companies in the United States drew $284 billion (about €255 billion) this year. Europe more than doubled its A.I. investment, but the increase in the United States alone was larger than everything Europe has invested in A.I. over the past ten years. Most of it went to a few frontier labs: OpenAI and Anthropic received 61 percent of global funding. Europe’s private capital markets simply lack the depth for rounds of that size, Atomico says.

The result: Europe’s share of global venture capital has fallen from a peak of 20 percent in 2022 to about 9.4 percent. In total, $450 billion has been invested in the United States so far this year, 7.4 times as much as in Europe. And once OpenAI and Anthropic go public, the report says, the gap will shift to the public markets.

7. The Talent Advantage Is Shrinking

Europe still gains more tech talent from abroad than it loses, but its lead has narrowed. In 2022, Europe gained a net of about 72,000 tech workers; so far this year, the figure is about 11,000. The decline is even sharper among senior staff: In 2022, Europe gained a net of about 9,000 senior employees from abroad, while this year it is barely 300. The United States shows a similar trend but is ahead of Europe for senior hires at about 900. The main driver, according to Atomico, is migration from India: The number of Indian professionals moving into European tech rose from 17,000 to 32,000 between 2019 and 2022 before falling back to 17,000 in 2025. Atomico attributes this to the tech layoffs of 2022 and 2023 and to stricter visa rules.

8. Defense and Compute Attract the Big Money

Among rounds of $100 million or more, compute and A.I. dominate with 46 percent, led by Nscale at $5.4 billion and Mistral at $3.3 billion. Defense reached a record $7.2 billion (about €6.5 billion), 48 percent of which went to three German companies: Helsing, STARK and Quantum Systems.

9. Europe’s Pension Funds Stay on the Sidelines

There is enough money in Europe, the report says; it just rarely reaches start-ups. European pension funds invest a mere 0.006 percent of their assets in venture capital, and insurers just 0.005 percent. In the United States, the figures are 0.028 percent and 0.017 percent, respectively. North America has roughly four times as much venture and growth capital as Europe overall. The policymakers surveyed therefore see unlocking pension and insurance money as the biggest lever.

10. Austria Invests Almost the Least

Relative to economic output, some large economies invest remarkably little in tech. Sweden leads at 0.78 percent of G.D.P., ahead of Britain at 0.73 percent and Finland at 0.72 percent. Germany comes in at 0.24 percent and France at 0.35 percent. Austria, at 0.08 percent, ranks near the bottom of the 20 best-funded countries, level with Norway. Only Italy, at 0.06 percent, and Poland, at 0.03 percent, invest less. What else the report reveals about Austria is summarized here.

Where the Optimism Runs Out

As upbeat as parts of the industry are, the report also lays out the risks. While 46 percent of respondents are more optimistic than a year ago, that applies mainly to investors and limited partners. Founders and managers report the lowest optimism. Nearly four in ten start-ups are considering scaling outside Europe, according to AWS, one of the report’s partners, and among the fastest-growing companies it is more than half. Female founders face a particularly hard time: 68 percent say fund-raising has become more difficult, compared with 44 percent of male founders.

The public is skeptical, too. In an Ipsos survey across 11 European countries, only 27 percent believe A.I. will improve their country’s economy over the next three to five years, while a third expect it to get worse. And 47 percent of the industry respondents consider valuations inflated and expect a gradual correction, while 21 percent expect a sharp one. Even the record pace is not enough, according to Atomico: To bring Europe’s share of global venture capital in line with its share of the world economy, about $5 trillion (about €4.5 trillion) would need to be invested over the next ten years.