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The home of banking secrecy is becoming a glass vault for crypto holders.

The Swiss Federal Council has just named 57 partner jurisdictions with which the country plans to automatically exchange information on crypto assets starting in 2028. They include all E.U. member states, Britain and various G20 countries, according to a statement from the federal administration. In practice, this means that crypto service providers in Switzerland must report data on their customers’ crypto holdings and transactions to the tax authorities, which will then pass it on to the customers’ home countries. Anyone who pays taxes in Austria or Germany and keeps their Bitcoin with a Swiss provider should expect their local tax office to find out.

An OECD Standard as the Basis

The basis is the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), an international standard for exchanging tax data on crypto assets. The legal basis for it in Switzerland has been in force since the start of this year. However, data will only flow to jurisdictions that express interest themselves and meet requirements for confidentiality, data security and proper implementation of the OECD standard. Before any exchange, the Federal Council will check whether each partner meets them. Parliament approved the necessary verification mechanism in September.

At the same time, Switzerland is also adding two more countries, Armenia and Rwanda, to its regular exchange of financial account data. That exchange is also set to start in 2028.

A Break With the Banking Secrecy Myth

For a country that spent decades positioning itself as a safe haven for wealth from around the world thanks to its banking secrecy, the step is remarkable. The Crypto Valley around Zug in particular has established itself as one of Europe’s most important crypto hubs, and for many investors, the discretion of the Swiss financial center was a reason to keep crypto assets with Swiss providers.

The course is not entirely new, though. For foreign bank customers, banking secrecy has been riddled with holes for years: Since 2018, Switzerland has exchanged financial account data with numerous countries as part of the automatic exchange of information. With crypto assets, it is now closing a gap that had remained open. For domestic taxpayers, banking secrecy still applies vis-à-vis their own authorities.

The E.U. Is Tightening the Net Too

Switzerland is thus catching up with the E.U., where the DAC8 directive already requires crypto providers to report customer data to tax authorities. For tax authorities in Austria and Germany, the risk of detecting undeclared crypto gains is rising significantly, and with Switzerland, another potential loophole is closing.

Criticism of Crypto Reporting Rules

Such reporting requirements are not without controversy. In Austria, for example, the association Bitcoin Austria is fighting DAC8 and has filed a complaint through its dac8.org campaign, with the Constitutional Court as its goal. Critics see the comprehensive data collection as a disproportionate invasion of privacy. Supporters counter that crypto assets should not be treated differently for tax purposes than bank accounts or securities portfolios, for which such reporting has long been standard.