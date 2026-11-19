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Humanoid robots can see, think and walk, but they still often fumble when it comes to grabbing things. That is exactly where Tactilia comes in: The Munich-based spinoff of the gripping technology specialist Schunk is developing a modular robot hand for manufacturing and logistics. Founded in January as Schunk Humanoid Robotics GmbH, the company is now operating under a new name. Tactilia is derived from the Latin “tactilis” and refers to the sense of touch.

One Hand for Every Robot

The robot hand combines mechanics, actuators and sensors with physical A.I. and software. It is designed to securely grip and precisely position a wide range of parts and objects, and it can be used regardless of robot type, from humanoids to cobots to mobile manipulators. Development, training and validation are geared to real industrial requirements, according to the company.

“The robot arm transformed industry. The robot hand will do the same. We want this technology to come from Europe,” said Markus Netzer, Tactilia’s chief executive. He has led the company since the start of November and was previously vice president of manufacturing at Rolls-Royce Solutions in Friedrichshafen, where he oversaw high-precision production with more than 300 employees. He earned his doctorate at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology with research on artificial intelligence in manufacturing.

15 Test Labs Worldwide

Tactilia operates as an independent company but uses its parent’s infrastructure. That includes Schunk’s 15 CoLabs around the world, where the robot hand is tested with customers and refined for specific applications. Schunk, based in Lauffen am Neckar, is one of the leading makers of gripping systems. “Our goal is a robot hand that proves itself in practice,” said Kristina I. Schunk, the company’s chief executive. Tactilia has not said how much money Schunk is putting into the spinoff or when the hand will come to market. The team in Munich’s Arabellapark is still being built.

Plenty of Competition for the Robot Hand

Tactilia is not the only company with the idea. The Zurich start-up Enact Intelligence recently raised $30 million (about 27 million euros) in pre-seed funding to give robots a delicate touch. The Munich robotics company Agile Robots is valued at $8.5 billion, and Britain’s Shadow Robot Company has been building especially dexterous robot hands for years. Humanoid makers such as Tesla, with Optimus, also develop their own hands.

Whether humanoid robots will soon pitch in on factory floors remains disputed, however. At the invest.austria conference, industry representatives recently disagreed on how quickly humanoids will arrive in factories, and the race is still open, they said. Tactilia is not betting on humanoids alone anyway: The hand is also meant to work on cobots and mobile manipulators.