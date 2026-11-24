Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

You file a tax return once a year, but you use a business account every day.

That is exactly what Taxfix is betting on: The Berlin-based tax unicorn is acquiring London fintech Countingup, according to a press release. Countingup offers freelancers and small businesses in Britain a business account along with bookkeeping, invoicing and tax tools in one app. Since its launch in 2017, more than 100,000 British small businesses have used the app and processed more than £10 billion (about €11.5 billion) through it, according to the company. Accounts are run through its licensed British banking partner, Griffin.

Purchase Price Undisclosed

The companies did not disclose what Taxfix is paying for Countingup. Its funding history offers a clue: Countingup has raised a total of about $21 million (about €18.8 million) from investors, according to the database Nordic9. Its largest round was a £9.1 million (about €10.5 million) Series A in 2021, led by Framework Venture Partners, with Gresham House Ventures and the accounting software company Sage. ING Ventures was also an early backer. Taxfix says it typically pays for acquisitions with a mix of cash and equity. Countingup’s 26-person team will join Taxfix, and the brand will remain.

It is Taxfix’s second acquisition in Britain. In 2024, the company bought the tax service TaxScouts, and before that, in 2023, the German tax app Steuerbot. Taxfix itself was last valued at more than $1 billion in a $220 million Series D round in 2022.

The Road to Profitability

Strategically, Countingup is meant to make Taxfix less dependent on the tax season. So far, the company has earned most of its money around the annual tax return. In Germany, Taxfix has also offered freelancers bookkeeping and automated advance VAT returns since this year, and in Britain it is now adding a business account. “For us, this means more recurring revenue, less seasonal fluctuation and a data advantage that is very hard to catch up with,” said C.F.O. Mohamed Omaizat. All of this strengthens Taxfix’s position “on our path to profitability,” he added.

That path is not quite complete. In 2024, Taxfix increased its revenue by about 20 percent to about €67 million and narrowed its loss from €48.7 million to €19.4 million, Finance Forward reports. The company has not yet broken even and has not given a timeline for doing so. According to Taxfix, its growth driver is its expert service, in which independent tax advisers handle the return: Revenue from it more than doubled year over year.

Fierce Competition for Freelancers

By moving into business banking, Taxfix is entering a crowded market. In Britain, neobanks such as Tide, Starling and Monzo, as well as NatWest’s Mettle, are competing for small businesses. In Germany, Taxfix competes for freelancers with Kontist, Accountable, Finom and Qonto, which also bundle accounts, bookkeeping and taxes.