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The A.I. trade has a black Friday behind it: The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged more than 4 percent at times on Friday, erasing its entire gain for 2026. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones slid into what investors call a correction, more than 10 percent below their record highs. As recently as early October, the Nasdaq was up almost 19 percent for the year; it is now down nearly 2 percent, Reuters reported. It is the biggest weekly loss since the tariff shock of April 2025.

Chipmakers Hit Hardest

Semiconductors took the worst beating. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell more than 8 percent during the session to a seven-month low. Broadcom, AMD and Micron each lost more than 11 percent, with Micron down 13 percent. Nvidia fell about 7 percent to its lowest level since June 2025 and is heading for its longest weekly losing streak since 2008. Since the Nasdaq’s October record, the chipmaker has shed more than $2.2 trillion in market value. The A.I. cloud providers CoreWeave and Nebius each fell more than 10 percent.

Index / Stock Change on Friday (intraday) Nasdaq Composite down more than 4 percent S&P 500 correction, more than 10 percent below record Dow Jones correction, below 50,000 points Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down about 8.5 percent Nvidia down about 7 percent Broadcom down about 12 percent AMD down about 11 percent Micron down about 13 percent CoreWeave, Nebius each down more than 10 percent Anthropic down about 10 to 12 percent Intuit down about 9 percent Meta down about 3.6 percent

Anthropic was swept up as well. On its second day of trading, its stock gave up most of its debut gains and at times traded only a few dollars above its $83 offering price. Intuit lost about 9 percent after the software company cut its revenue forecast and announced the sale of Mailchimp to Bending Spoons. The sell-off also spilled into crypto, with Bitcoin falling below $60,000.

Reason 1: Doubts About the A.I. Billions

The main driver is the question of whether investments of hundreds of billions of dollars in A.I. data centers will ever pay off. The notion that A.I. can keep spending unlimited amounts of money is “ending as we speak,” Michael Antonelli, a market strategist at Baird, told The Associated Press. Companies are increasingly financing the build-out with debt, and the European Central Bank recently drew parallels to the subprime crisis. Anthropic’s I.P.O. was seen as a litmus test. “Yesterday’s AI IPO is a valuation test,” Gene Goldman, the chief investment officer at Cetera, told Reuters. For now, the market has not passed it.

Reason 2: The Fed Is Likely to Raise Rates

Monetary policy adds to the pressure. After a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for October, markets are pricing in a roughly 98 percent chance of a rate increase in December, according to CME FedWatch. Lisa Cook, a Federal Reserve governor, said on Friday that the current policy rate is not high enough to deal with inflation. Higher rates hit richly valued growth stocks hardest, since their profits lie far in the future.

Reason 3: Nvidia Without Mr. Huang

Since its founder and chief executive, Jensen Huang, resigned a little over a week ago, the most important company of the A.I. boom has been in crisis. Mr. Huang left after a scandal, and Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, is running the company on an interim basis. Not even strong quarterly results could support the stock, which has lost more than 25 percent since the affair began, according to The A.P. Because Nvidia alone carries heavy weight in the indexes, and the 10 largest companies make up almost 40 percent of the S&P 500, a tech sell-off drags down the entire market.

Reason 4: Headwinds From Washington

The political climate for the A.I. build-out has shifted. In the midterm elections, candidates who want to slow the construction of new data centers won at both the federal and state level, The A.P. reported. Investors fear stricter permitting and higher costs for the infrastructure on which the businesses of Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet and others are built.

A Flight Into Bonds and Value Stocks

Still, Friday was not a crash across the board. Investors are mostly rotating: The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.94 percent from about 5.04 percent as money flowed into safe-haven bonds. “This is your classic flight-to-safety trade,” said Lawrence Gillum, the chief fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial. At the same time, the median stock in the S&P 500 is still up almost 7 percent this year, and the value index is up 8 percent. Value stocks could beat growth stocks for the first time since 2022. “The fundamentals have not deteriorated as much as the stock prices have,” Jim Awad of Clearstead Advisors told Reuters. Mr. Antonelli of Baird also does not believe the bull market that began in October 2022 is over.