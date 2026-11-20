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The biggest I.P.O. in history has not brought the A.I. party back: While Anthropic’s shares rose 17 percent on their first day of trading, the rest of the tech sector tumbled. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.3 percent on Thursday, closing at its lowest level since mid-April, Investing.com reported. On Friday, the sell-off spread to Asia, where South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 each fell more than 5 percent.

Index / Stock Change Nasdaq Composite down 2.3 percent Nasdaq 100 down 2.2 percent S&P 500 down 2.0 percent Dow Jones down 2.2 percent (about 1,100 points) Nvidia down 3.3 percent AMD down 7.7 percent Amazon down 3.9 percent Alphabet down 3.5 percent Meta down 3.3 percent Microsoft down 2.0 percent Kospi, Nikkei 225 (Friday) each down more than 5 percent Taiwan’s main index (weekly) down almost 18 percent

Wall Street: A Bleak Thursday Despite a Record I.P.O.

The S&P 500 fell 2 percent, its sixth straight loss, and the Dow Jones dropped about 1,100 points, closing below 50,000 for the first time since June. Among the big tech companies, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Nvidia each lost more than 3 percent, and the chipmaker AMD fell 7.7 percent. The I.P.O. itself may have added to the pressure: According to Investing.com, investors moved money out of Nasdaq funds and futures and into Anthropic’s stock at the open.

Futures pointed to another drop of about 1 percent for the Nasdaq on Friday. Anthropic’s shares also lost almost 5 percent in after-hours trading but remained more than 11 percent above their $83 offer price.

Asia: Chipmakers Slump

In Asia, the suppliers of the A.I. boom were hit hardest, The Financial Times reported. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which make memory chips for A.I. data centers, each fell more than 5 percent, and TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, dropped more than 4 percent. Taiwan’s main stock index ended its worst week since 1991, falling almost 18 percent and losing more than $500 billion (about 449 billion euros) in market value.

A November to Forget

The slide did not come out of nowhere. The Nasdaq has been below its record high since early October, and in early November it lost 5.5 percent in a single day, its worst session since April 2025. Since then, the bad news has kept coming: After the resignation of its chief executive, Jensen Huang, Nvidia has lost about $735 billion (about 660 billion euros) in market value, The Associated Press reported, and the crisis at the chip giant is dragging down the entire semiconductor sector. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index lost 15.4 percent in October and another 10.6 percent so far in November.

Rising interest rates add to the pressure, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries at about 5 percent, as do worries about debt-financed A.I. spending. The European Central Bank recently drew parallels to the subprime crisis in the loans behind A.I. data centers. After Democrats’ gains in the midterm elections, investors also fear stricter rules for building new data centers.

‘Normally at the Peak, Not at the Bottom’

Analysts do not see Anthropic’s debut as a sign of a turnaround. “Normally, the biggest IPOs are done at the peak of the market, not at the bottom,” Hao Hong, chief investment officer of Lotus Asset Management, told The Financial Times. Albert Saporta, chief executive of the asset manager GAM, noted that Anthropic’s I.P.O. was priced 25 percent below the valuations of a few weeks earlier. “This monstrous capex binge with nobody having a sense of the return on investment is unravelling,” Mr. Saporta said. Rebecca Walser of Walser Wealth Management called the I.P.O. the “show me moment” for the A.I. story.

A Rotation Into A.I. Software

Not everyone reads the sell-off as the end of the A.I. trade. John Woods, chief investment officer for Asia at the Swiss private bank Lombard Odier, sees it mainly as a rotation: Investors are shifting their focus away from hardware suppliers such as chipmakers and toward A.I. software developers such as Anthropic. The economist Mohamed El-Erian sees it similarly: Thursday’s decline was mainly about “making room for” A.I., he wrote on X.