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Ten dollars below the pain threshold: Tesla is selling the Cybercab for $29,990, and that probably has more to do with a bet over a shaved head than with market research.

Tesla has invited select customers to order the autonomous Cybercab for personal use. The two-seater comes without a steering wheel or pedals, and the first one rolled off the line at Giga Texas in February. Tesla originally designed the vehicle for its own robotaxi network, but recently announced that it wants to start selling the Cybercab to customers this year.

The Bet With MKBHD

Behind the price is a bet that dates back to October 2024. After the Cybercab’s first presentation at the “We, Robot” event, Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD and one of the world’s best-known tech YouTubers, said Tesla would not deliver a Cybercab to customers for $30,000 or less before 2027. If it did, he would shave his head on camera. Mr. Musk personally accepted the bet in February.

Now Mr. Brownlee has received an invitation himself and placed an order. “Alright chat I’m in,” he wrote on X. Mr. Musk hit back by calling him “a chicken.” But the bet is not settled yet: Not a single Cybercab has been delivered.

What the Cybercab Really Costs

The $29,990 (about €26,900) is just the starting point. According to Electrek, several other conditions apply:

Monthly fee: An “Autonomy Subscription” costing $299 (about €268) a month is mandatory. Without it, according to Tesla, the car will not operate.

An “Autonomy Subscription” costing $299 (about €268) a month is mandatory. Without it, according to Tesla, the car will not operate. Deposit: $1,000 (about €900), non-refundable.

$1,000 (about €900), non-refundable. Operating area: The Cybercab only drives within Tesla’s robotaxi zones in Texas, meaning parts of Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. Tesla can shrink these zones at any time.

The Cybercab only drives within Tesla’s robotaxi zones in Texas, meaning parts of Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. Tesla can shrink these zones at any time. No taxi business: Owners may not use the vehicle for ride-hailing or on Tesla’s robotaxi network.

Owners may not use the vehicle for ride-hailing or on Tesla’s robotaxi network. Delivery: expected in December, one vehicle per person

Factoring in the subscription over five years, the Cybercab comes to about $47,600 (about €42,700), according to Electrek, before insurance, registration and charging. For comparison, a Model Y costs about $40,000, with the FSD driver-assistance subscription at $99 a month. Even Mr. Musk thinks the fee is too high. It should be closer to about $115 (about €103), matching what FSD and connectivity cost for other models, he wrote to Mr. Brownlee. He did not say when that would change.

Who Wins the Bet

Mr. Brownlee still considers the bet open. The Cybercab is available by invitation only, there have been no deliveries, and it is useless outside the geofenced zones. He lives in New Jersey, where the car would not be allowed to drive. At home, his Cybercab would be nothing more than “a paperweight,” he said, though he conceded that this was not part of the original bet. Mr. Musk counters that the Cybercab will be available nationwide once regulators approve. According to Tesla, production is already outpacing the expansion of the robotaxi network. If a single Cybercab reaches a customer by the end of the year, Mr. Musk would win.

Electrek accuses Tesla of rushing a half-baked product to market just to win the bet. The site recalls June 2025, when Tesla delivered a single Model Y autonomously to a customer to meet a deadline set by Mr. Musk, then never repeated it. Investors were not thrilled either: Tesla’s stock fell nearly 2 percent on the day of the announcement.

Tesla is also far from alone in robotaxis. Google’s sister company Waymo already runs driverless taxis in regular service in several U.S. cities, and Amazon’s Zoox is also betting on a vehicle without a steering wheel. But neither sells its robot cars to private customers.