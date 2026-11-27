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Sales of the Tesla Cybertruck never came close to the lofty numbers that Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, predicted at its launch. Yet the soon-to-be-discontinued electric pickup is now enjoying a second wind on the American used-car market, TechCrunch reports.

Used EVs Are in Demand in the U.S.

According to data from the automotive research platform iSeeCars.com, the Cybertruck was the fastest-selling used pickup in the United States in October. The vehicles spent an average of just 39.1 days on the market, compared with 65.5 days for pickups overall. Used Cybertrucks sold faster than any other pickup, including the Ford Maverick Hybrid in second place and the Rivian R1T in third.

Used battery-electric vehicles are currently a hot commodity in the United States. Sixteen of the 25 fastest-selling used cars are fully electric. EVs have even overtaken hybrids when it comes to average time on the market: Electric vehicles sell in 45.6 days on average, compared with 54.5 days for hybrids and 61 days for gasoline-powered cars.

Cybertruck Production Ends in 2027

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, told TechCrunch that high gas prices have changed how consumers shop. More and more buyers are choosing an electric or hybrid vehicle over one with a combustion engine. If prices stay high, as they have since March, the trend could continue.

Mr. Musk recently announced that Tesla will end Cybertruck production in 2027. According to Mr. Brauer, fuel prices and the relative scarcity of Cybertrucks on the used market were already driving demand before the announcement.

Because the Cybertruck has only been on the road for a few years, many of the used models are coming off leases and hitting the resale market for the first time, Mr. Brauer said. He added that used Cybertrucks are a bargain compared with their original sticker price.

The coming end of production is likely to give used Cybertruck sales a further boost, although the pace may fluctuate over the course of next year.