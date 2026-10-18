Tesla’s New Roadster Is a Cool Party Trick. Is It Anything More?

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The only Tesla Roadster that has truly flown has been orbiting the sun since 2018: Elon Musk launched his personal first-generation Roadster into space on a Falcon Heavy rocket back then. Now the Tesla chief is getting its successor off the ground too, at least at SpaceX’s test site in Texas. At the unveiling of the new Roadster, the car jumped over parked Teslas and drove upside down along a ramp. One of the world’s best-known tech critics is not impressed. “This is a prank, right?” the YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, wrote on X, before following up with a reaction video. His criticism hits some sore spots.

Where Is the Old Model?

Mr. Brownlee knows what he is talking about. In 2017, he was among the first customers to put down $50,000 for the Roadster announced at the time. The car was supposed to ship in 2020, with four seats and a range of about 620 miles. None of that happened. After eight years of waiting, Mr. Brownlee canceled one of his two reservations, spent days leaving voicemails and then waited weeks for his money. “Tesla has been sitting with my 50 grand for eight years,” he said at the time on his Waveform podcast.

The new model shares little more than a name with the 2017 promise. It has two seats instead of four and, according to Tesla, a range of about 310 miles, roughly half. Production is set to begin in 2028. Tesla still has not named a price, though it is asking customers in Europe for a €50,000 deposit. According to InsideEVs, Tesla explicitly says it cannot guarantee that all pre-orders will be delivered.

Is It Even Street Legal?

The most spectacular moments of the show will never be seen on public roads. “There were several parts of that demo that would not be street legal,” Mr. Brownlee wrote. Tesla itself confirms this at least for the top-of-the-line Rocket version with 10 thrusters: It is explicitly not approved for public road use and available by invitation only. For the Thrust version, with thrusters at the rear, Tesla is silent on road approval. Mr. Musk said he was not sure the car was legal everywhere, adding that it “depends on the street.” Drivers do not seem to have been Tesla’s first concern either. The Roadster is “not necessarily a safety optimized car,” Mr. Musk said.

Mr. Brownlee also doubts the performance figures. A street tire that can handle the promised speeds has yet to be invented, he wrote. He considers the Rocket version a phantom anyway. “There’s no way you or I will be able to buy this car,” he says in his video. He can, however, picture the base version with its suction fans as a real product.

A Pressure Tank Behind the Seats

What sits behind the seats is particularly concerning. In the thruster versions, it is a pressure tank that stores air at about 10,000 P.S.I., according to Electrek, roughly the pressure used to fuel hydrogen cars. In the Rocket version, a second 400-liter tank even replaces the passenger seat. These are carbon-fiber-overwrapped pressure vessels, known as COPVs, a standard component of SpaceX rockets, where such tanks have also been involved in several explosions.

Tesla has not explained what happens to the tank behind the driver in a crash. Electrek raises exactly that question, along with whether a human could even withstand and control the jumps and spins. At the show, nobody was behind the wheel. The car drove autonomously, and the audience stood far back. According to TechRadar, drivers would need a roller-coaster-style harness for such maneuvers rather than a normal seatbelt.

Kicking Up Dirt, Literally

The thrusters blow pure compressed air from tanks holding a combined 600 liters, and nothing is burned. They still kick up dirt, literally. At the show, the gas plumes reached dozens of meters and, according to Electrek, can fling stones, dirt and tire rubber toward spectators. The four rear thrusters are said to produce more than 80 kilonewtons of thrust combined. Anyone stuck in traffic behind the car would have a problem. Spectators hundreds of feet away wore earplugs, Electrek reports, because the car was so loud.

The energy balance is questionable as well. Refilling the tanks currently takes six to seven hours, according to Electrek, and Tesla wants to cut that to half an hour. At full power, the thrusters run for only a few seconds. That may be enough for a lap on a racetrack, but hardly for everyday driving.

Why Jump at All?

That leaves the question of purpose. Electrek calls the jump a “party trick” with no performance benefit. Quite the opposite: Upward thrust unloads the tires and costs grip. At most, side thrusters could make sense, adding cornering force without relying on tire grip. The whole system adds weight and complexity. At just under 1,700 kilograms (about 3,700 pounds), the new Roadster weighs about 1,000 pounds more than the 2008 original, according to Electrek.

For Tesla, the Roadster is mostly marketing anyway. Analysts at Morningstar expect about 2,000 sales a year, and Mr. Musk himself does not think the car will move the needle much on revenue. On the stock market, the show quickly lost its spark. Before the opening bell on Friday, Tesla shares were up nearly 5 percent, but they closed down about 2 percent at $354.72 (about €316), The Motley Fool reports. The investor Gene Munster called the reveal an “engineering flex” that does little for the stock. Investors are already looking ahead to quarterly earnings next week. The show matters more for its close ties to SpaceX, which have recently fueled merger rumors. Mr. Brownlee sums it up in his video description: “Tesla doesn’t do marketing. Until they do.”

The Other Side

Among Tesla fans, Mr. Brownlee’s criticism has met pushback. Their argument: No other carmaker has shown a car that can drive upside down and jump using rocket technology, and the base Performance version is explicitly meant for the road. It does without thrusters and relies only on suction fans, which are supposed to add grip when braking and cornering in everyday driving as well. A 0-60 m.p.h. time of under 1.6 seconds would put the Roadster at the top of electric sports cars even without the flying show, if Tesla delivers on its claims.

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