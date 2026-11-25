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Vienna is quietly turning into a hub for Europe’s crypto industry.

After BingX, Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) has now also granted crypto payments provider Transak a license under the E.U.’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), according to a press release. The license was issued to Transak GmbH, the company’s European subsidiary based in Vienna. Starting Thursday, apps that have integrated Transak can use it to offer regulated on- and off-ramps in all 30 countries of the European Economic Area (E.E.A.), meaning the exchange of euros into cryptocurrencies and back. Payments can be made by card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or SEPA transfer.

One Integration for 30 Countries

The advantage for developers of wallets, crypto exchanges or Web3 apps: They need just a single integration with Transak to let users across Europe move into and out of crypto. This is made possible by the so-called E.U. passport under MiCA, which allows a license from one member state to apply across the entire single market. According to Transak, more than 600 apps and over 10 million users already rely on the service.

The Austrian license adds to the licenses and registrations Transak already holds in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia. According to the company, it built its European business from the ground up in Vienna, with its own entity, local leadership and direct connections to European banking rails. Transak was founded in 2019 by C.E.O. Sami Start and Yeshu Agarwal. According to Austria’s company register, the Vienna-based Transak GmbH is owned by the U.S. company Transak Inc.

Tether as an Investor

Transak has prominent backers. In 2022, the company raised $20 million (about €17.9 million) in a Series A round, followed in 2025 by a $16 million (about €14.4 million) strategic round led by stablecoin giant Tether and IDG Capital, as The Block reported. The money is mainly intended for stablecoin payments infrastructure.

Transak is not alone in choosing Vienna. When the FMA recently licensed BingX, 11 companies already held an Austrian MiCA authorization, including domestic players such as Bitpanda.

Tough Competition for Crypto Onboarding

In the market for on- and off-ramps, however, Transak faces strong competition. Its best-known rival is MoonPay from the United States, which obtained its MiCA license through the Dutch regulator. Other providers such as Ramp Network from Poland, Banxa from Australia and Mercuryo also supply wallets and crypto apps with payment features.