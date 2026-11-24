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Day jobs by day, their own start-up by night: In Prague, Mariia Ivakhnenko and Vitalii Vlasiuk have built Transept, an A.I. tool that translates entire books while aiming to preserve the author’s voice. Both are from Ukraine, studied literature and write fiction themselves. Ms. Ivakhnenko, for instance, writes semi-fictional stories about people from other countries, but in English. “I sometimes wonder what version of them I missed by not writing them in their language,” she writes. The two founded Transept in 2025 because no tool could translate their own books without stripping them of their voice, Ms. Ivakhnenko wrote to Trending Topics. To this day, they are the entire team.

A Glossary, a Style Guide and a Record of Every Word

Transept translates Word files, EPUBs, PDFs and scans into 68 languages. Users can add their own glossary, style guide and translation memory so that names, terms and tone stay consistent across every chapter. An A.I. editor called Literess suggests corrections and runs quality checks, but a human has to approve every change. At the end, an authorship report shows which words the A.I. wrote and which a person wrote, edited or signed off on.

The first novel translated with the tool recently appeared on Amazon. A science fiction author from Taiwan who writes under the pen name Passerby David translated his book of about 350 pages from traditional Chinese into English. He built a glossary of 252 terms and, according to Transept, needed about eight hours spread over four days once he had learned the tool, including review. Quotes from translation agencies had exceeded his budget.

Claude Translates, Gemini Reads Along

Before building Transept, the two benchmarked Claude, GPT, Gemini and a handful of open models on the same 50-page chapter. None of them got accuracy, tone and satire right at the same time. “Every tool I tried preserved the words but killed the voice: tone, rhythm, wit, emotional texture,” Mr. Vlasiuk writes. Even so, Transept does not run its own A.I. models. According to its list of subprocessors, Anthropic’s Claude currently handles the translation work. OpenAI’s models are used when they are selected. Google’s Gemini reads PDFs and scans and searches the translation memory, Llama and other open-weight models run through the provider Groq, and Transept connects further models through OpenRouter. The company says it does not fine-tune models on customer data, and none of its providers train on users’ texts.

The documents themselves are stored with Hetzner in Germany. The translation itself, however, runs on servers in the United States for most A.I. providers, as Transept openly states. For accounts that require processing only within the E.U., the start-up uses Claude in an E.U. region of Google Cloud.

Starting at €9 a Month

Transept offers a free version covering about 5,500 words a month. Paid plans range from €9 (Lite) to €29 (Starter), €79 (Pro) and €149 a month (Max), excluding tax. Billing is based on words in the source text, and in the more thorough Pro mode each word costs three times as much. A 90,000-word novel therefore requires 90,000 to 270,000 credits, depending on the mode. Transept does not name any investors.

Readers Still Prefer Human Translators

Mr. Vlasiuk recently looked into how far A.I. has really come with literature, and the results are not flattering for his own industry. He drew on data from a research paper in which readers chose between published human translations and machine translations of passages from 15 novels. In 522 of 772 comparisons, or about two-thirds of the time, they picked the human version.

A.I. judges saw it differently: They rated Transept’s Pro translation higher than the published one on 295 of 386 passages. Once stumbles and pure copy-editing are factored out, that lead shrinks to almost nothing, according to the analysis. It also shows how freely human translators treat the original: On average, they kept only 73 of 100 units of meaning intact, while the A.I. versions mostly kept more than 90. The analysis has not been peer-reviewed and was published on the start-up’s blog.

Up Against DeepL and the Big Chatbots

There is no shortage of competition. DeepL, the market leader based in Cologne, keeps expanding its offering, most recently with a voice A.I. model that also carries emotions into real-time translation. Then there are Google Translate, Lara from the Italian translation company Translated, and ChatGPT and Claude themselves, which can translate texts directly. Transept is targeting a niche: authors and translators who want to translate entire books in consistent language while keeping a record of who wrote which word.