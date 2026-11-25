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Anyone who still owns their music as files instead of renting it from Spotify knows the problem: After 20 years of ripped CDs, old iTunes imports and downloads, thousands of songs are called “Track 07,” have no cover art or sit on the drive three times over. Marian Moritz Hildebrand had exactly this chaos in his own collection, and because the indie developer and hobby DJ from Vienna’s third district could not find a suitable tool, he simply built one himself.

The result is called Truffle and has been available in the Mac App Store since the fall, in 20 languages. The app listens to every track, matches it against music catalogs and suggests the title, artist, album, release year and cover, plus tempo and key for DJs. Nothing is written until users confirm. Truffle works with files in plain folders, with the library of Apple’s Music app and with the DJ programs rekordbox, Serato and Traktor.

Four to Five Months, 140,000 Lines of Code

Hildebrand built Truffle in four to five months, entirely on his own. “I had a clear problem in front of me, namely my own collection. I knew exactly what the tool had to do, because I was its first user,” he says.

The app is written in Swift, Apple’s own programming language, and comprises around 140,000 lines of code. It relies on Apple’s developer tools, the TagLib library for reading and writing music files, Apple’s ShazamKit for recognizing tracks by sound and open music catalogs such as MusicBrainz. Testing runs on a dedicated virtual Mac, while a second Mac builds the test versions. “That way, my real collection is never the guinea pig. The whole studio fits in a backpack,” Hildebrand says.

A.I. as a Fast Assistant, Not the Boss

Anthropic’s Claude Code served as his coding helper. “For me, the A.I. was like a very fast assistant. It took a lot of typing off my hands and helped with debugging and the translations into 20 languages. Without it, Truffle would not have been finished in that time,” the developer says.

The real work, however, lies elsewhere: “What Truffle should be able to do, how it feels and what it must never do is not decided by a model.” The app writes nothing without confirmation, every change can be undone, and it never touches the databases of the DJ programs.

Where Hildebrand had to step in himself was mainly quality control. “The A.I. likes to report ‘done’ when something is only half done. Sometimes it fixes one bug and reopens an old one in the process.” His rule: Every bug first gets an automated test that proves it exists, and only then is it fixed. By now, almost 3,900 such tests run with every change. “Vibe coding in the sense of ‘describe it briefly, it’ll be fine’ would never have worked for an app that writes into other people’s music collections.”

That makes Truffle a textbook example of a trend we recently described in The Solopreneur Gold Rush: With A.I. tools, individuals now build apps that used to require an entire team. Vienna has other examples too, such as the solo developer behind the couples app Duo Lists.

Truffle suggests corrected tags, BPM, key and covers for broken music files © Truffle

One-Time Purchase Instead of a Subscription

Truffle costs a one-time €59.99, with no subscription and no account. “People who keep their music as files have usually made a deliberate choice to own it, and they don’t want yet another subscription for that,” Hildebrand says. He sees this trend among younger people too, pointing to the iPod comeback. The model is meant to pay off because running costs are low: Truffle works directly on the Mac, and there are no servers that get more expensive with every new user.

The founder is not getting rich from it (yet). Since launch, Truffle has recorded just under two dozen purchases in eight countries, plus more than 60 redeemed codes from press, DJs and testers. “I can’t make a living from it yet,” Hildebrand admits. Still, after just two weeks, November had already brought in more purchases than all of October.

Apple Tax? Not That Bad

Hildebrand has made his peace with the much-criticized App Store commission. Because his revenue is below $1 million, he pays only 15 instead of 30 percent under Apple’s Small Business Program. “Of €59.99, I keep around €42 after sales tax and commission,” he calculates. In return, Apple collects payments in local currency in every country, remits sales tax and handles refunds. “Besides, buyers are more likely to trust an unknown app if it comes from the App Store.”

He had even fully built an alternative: his own license server with a payment provider, license keys and updates outside the store. Two weeks before launch, he deleted all of it. “I haven’t regretted it, especially since App Store search is now my best sales channel.”

23 Articles in Ten Languages

The biggest hurdle for solo developers is usually reach, not coding. Hildebrand’s recipe: Speak to people in their own language. The app, website and press kit are available in 20 languages, and every email to a newsroom refers to an article that outlet wrote itself. The result so far is 23 articles in ten languages, from Germany and Switzerland to the United States, France and Spain, all the way to Poland, Hungary, Sweden and Vietnam.

To keep track of everything as a one-person company, he built his own “little control center” that finds suitable media outlets and musicians and shows which channel actually drives purchases. Most buyers find Truffle through App Store search, followed by readers of articles. On Instagram, Hildebrand relies on joint posts with DJs.

Competitors: From Mp3tag to Lexicon

Truffle is not alone in its niche. Classics such as Mp3tag and the free open source tool MusicBrainz Picard have helped people tag music files for years, and on the Mac there are also tag editors such as Meta. For DJs, programs like Lexicon and Mixed In Key offer library management and key detection. Truffle instead bets on combining sound recognition, catalog matching and integration with Apple Music and the major DJ programs in a single app.

Mac Only, on Purpose

Version 1.1, the biggest update so far, has just been released. Truffle now scans network drives and NAS storage much faster, processes huge libraries in stages and can swap old CD rips in the Music app for better versions without losing play counts, ratings or playlists. Next up are more accurate recognition and more precise tempo data for DJs.

Demand is now also coming from larger customers. “Radio stations with several terabytes of archives and DJs with 20,000 tracks are getting in touch,” Hildebrand says. A DJ pool wants to offer Truffle to its members, though he is not yet sharing details.

There will be no Windows version, because Apple does not offer ShazamKit there. “And the collection that needs cleaning up lives on the computer, not on the phone. Better the best tool for one platform than a mediocre one for all.” His goal is ambitious: to reach the very top of the music category in the Mac App Store worldwide.