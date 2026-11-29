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Anyone who bet on the Trump family’s crypto ventures is having a terrible weekend: World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token lost more than half its value overnight into Saturday and hit a new record low. According to CoinGecko, it is now trading at about 1.7 cents, down about 60 percent in a week. The $TRUMP memecoin also fell to an all-time low. World Liberty is blaming the crypto exchange Binance.

Almost 40 Percent Gone in 15 Minutes

According to the crypto news site The Block, WLFI fell from about 3.5 cents to 2.1 cents within 15 minutes late Friday night Eastern time, a drop of almost 40 percent. The trigger was heavy selling on Binance, the cause of which was initially unclear. In the hours that followed, the token slid to about 1.5 cents. That leaves it about 95 percent below its record high of 33 cents in September 2025, when WLFI began trading. The market value of the circulating tokens is now only about $546 million. According to CoinGlass, more than $15 million in leveraged WLFI positions were liquidated within 24 hours.

Shortly before, a World Liberty wallet had sold about 12,100 Ether for roughly $20 million, at a loss of about $19 million, The Block reported. The company’s own stablecoin, USD1, also came under pressure and briefly fell to 94 cents on Binance before recovering.

World Liberty Points to Binance

World Liberty insists it had nothing to do with the crash. Binance independently operates its perpetual futures markets, including its auto-deleveraging mechanisms, the company wrote on X, and WLFI “had no involvement in these actions.” Binance apparently triggered auto-deleveraging in WLFI futures, a mechanism that kicks in when losses from forced liquidations exceed the exchange’s reserves. Even profitable short positions were forcibly closed. Binance said only on X that it was “actively reviewing the market activity and execution data.”

On its stablecoin, World Liberty said USD1 “remains fully backed 1:1 and redeemable for one US dollar.”

A Loan Backed by Its Own Token

A loan World Liberty took out in April on the decentralized lending platform Dolomite adds to the concerns. Dolomite was co-founded by Corey Caplan, who is listed as World Liberty’s chief technology officer in one of the company’s documents. World Liberty put up about five billion of its own WLFI tokens as collateral to borrow $75 million in stablecoins. According to calculations by The Block, the loan would have been liquidated at a WLFI price below about 2.1 cents, exactly the range the token fell into overnight.

World Liberty said it had sold part of its Ether reserves and used the proceeds to pay down debt, lowering the price at which the loan would be liquidated to about 0.6 cents. “Not a single WLFI token was sold as part of this process,” the company said. According to The Block, almost five billion WLFI now back about $21.5 million in debt.

Justin Sun Calls for a Delisting

The crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, once one of World Liberty’s biggest investors, added fuel to the fire. On X, he accused the project of insider selling and circular lending to cash out, and called on exchanges and regulators to delist WLFI and USD1 immediately. Mr. Sun offered no evidence. The two sides have been feuding for months: World Liberty froze Mr. Sun’s wallet shortly after trading began in 2025, Mr. Sun sued in April, and World Liberty countersued for defamation in May, accusing him of betting against WLFI.

$TRUMP Also Hits a Record Low

Things are no better for the $TRUMP memecoin, which Donald Trump launched days before his inauguration in January 2025. According to CoinGecko, it fell to an all-time low of about 73 cents on Saturday, after peaking at just over $73, a decline of 99 percent. Both Trump tokens had already fallen sharply after the midterm elections in early November. A dinner for the largest $TRUMP holders at Mr. Trump’s golf club in Virginia a week ago failed to stop the slide. “It’s the nature of the market,” Mr. Trump told Bloomberg about the decline, according to Forbes.

The slump is also likely to increase the political pressure. House Democrats have announced that they will investigate the Trump family’s crypto businesses starting in January.