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Chinese software is taking the wheel in BMW’s hometown: The ride-hailing company Uber and the Chinese autonomous driving company Momenta have just launched a robotaxi pilot in Munich. Anyone who wants a ride can now join an interest list in the Uber app, with access granted in phases, according to Momenta. The cars still have a human on board, though: A trained safety operator rides along on every trip.

How the Munich Pilot Works

For now, the robotaxis operate in a defined zone covering large parts of northern Munich, including the neighborhoods around the Olympic Park. More districts are to follow step by step. Riders book through the usual Uber options, UberX, Electric or Comfort: Approved users who request a trip in the zone may be offered the autonomous vehicle. Pick-ups and drop-offs are limited to designated stops. Rides are free, because the test permit does not allow commercial operation. The companies have not said how many vehicles are on the road or when a regular service might begin.

The pilot is based on a permit from Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), which Momenta received in July. It allows the company to test its Level 4 automated driving technology in urban traffic across the country. Germany’s strict approach “has set one of the global benchmarks for autonomous driving,” said Shuo Xie, who runs Momenta’s robotaxi business. The pilot, he said, lays the groundwork for a regular service in Germany.

Who Is Behind Momenta

Momenta was founded in Beijing in 2016 and already runs its own robotaxi fleet in China. It is best known as a supplier: BMW and Mercedes-Benz use Momenta’s driver assistance systems in cars built for the Chinese market. Momenta has worked with Uber since 2025, and Munich is the partners’ first location in Europe.

For Uber, the deal fits a clear strategy. The company has not developed its own self-driving software since selling that unit in 2020; instead, it brings other companies’ robotaxis onto its platform. In Europe, those partners include Momenta, the British start-up Wayve and China’s Pony.ai.

Where Robotaxis Already Run in Europe

Munich is not the first European city with autonomous taxis, but Europe still has no service that is both driverless and commercial. Zagreb has come the furthest: Since the spring, the Croatian start-up Verne has run Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service there with technology from Pony.ai, bookable through the Verne app and now through Uber as well. Paying passengers still ride with a safety operator behind the wheel. Since September, however, fully driverless test rides with selected passengers have been running on a 22-kilometer route to the airport. About 30 vehicles operate in the Croatian capital, according to Euronews.

In London, Uber and Wayve have been running robotaxis since September, starting with fewer than 20 Ford Mustang Mach-Es with safety drivers on board. A ride costs the same as a regular Uber trip. Waymo, the robotaxi unit of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is also testing in London with specialists behind the wheel and plans to carry its first passengers there soon. First, though, it needs approval from Britain’s Department for Transport and the city’s transit authority, TfL. The expansion is funded in part by a $5 billion loan.

In Germany, Volkswagen’s MOIA unit has also been testing autonomous ID. Buzz vans with Mobileye technology in Hamburg since July, free of charge for selected residents and also with a safety operator on board. And in Stavanger, Norway, a driverless public bus already runs on software from the start-up Applied Autonomy.

City Provider Booking Status Zagreb Verne with Pony.ai Verne app, Uber Commercial with safety operator, driverless test rides London Wayve Uber Paid, with safety driver London Waymo Not yet announced Testing, passenger launch planned Hamburg MOIA (Volkswagen) MOIA app Free test with safety operator Munich Momenta Uber Free pilot with safety operator

Chinese Software at the Wheel

Not everyone is relaxed about a Chinese company testing robotaxis in Munich. The United States has largely shut Chinese software for connected and autonomous vehicles out of its market by regulation, citing data security and espionage concerns; the ban takes effect with the 2027 model year. The E.U. has no comparable restriction, and Chinese providers such as Momenta, Pony.ai and Baidu are pushing into Europe. Baidu also plans to bring its robotaxis to London together with Lyft.

Momenta relies on a data-driven approach in which its A.I. keeps learning from real-world driving. “Every kilometer we drive in Munich deepens this understanding,” Mr. Xie said. The announcement does not say where the data from the Munich pilot will be processed and stored.