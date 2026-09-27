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The most valuable data set in the defense world sits in Kyiv, and for the first time, outsiders are allowed to use it. Britain’s Ministry of Defence has struck a partnership with Avengers AI Labs, the platform Ukraine uses to train A.I. for its combat drones. It is the first time Ukraine has granted a foreign government access to this infrastructure, Defense News reports.

Five Million Images From the Battlefield

Avengers AI Labs is the central A.I. platform of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. What’s inside:

The data set: More than five million annotated battlefield images, plus sensor data covering millions of detected objects, including tanks, artillery, air defenses, infantry, Shahed drones and reconnaissance drones.

More than five million annotated battlefield images, plus sensor data covering millions of detected objects, including tanks, artillery, air defenses, infantry, Shahed drones and reconnaissance drones. The source: The data comes mainly from DELTA, the Ukrainian military’s battle management system, which pools drone footage from tens of thousands of missions.

The data comes mainly from DELTA, the Ukrainian military’s battle management system, which pools drone footage from tens of thousands of missions. The purpose: The data trains neural networks to automatically recognize targets on the ground and in the air. That is the foundation for drones that keep flying and find their targets even without a radio link or satellite navigation.

The data is anonymized and released on a delay so as not to endanger soldiers at the front. British companies work inside a secure perimeter and cannot download the data set.

What London Gets Out of It

Britain’s Ministry of Defence is inviting up to a dozen companies to submit proposals for how they would use the platform. In particular demand is technology that works even when communications are degraded and GPS is unavailable, which is exactly what Russian electronic warfare forces on the front every day.

“This world-first access to real battlefield data will allow British companies to continue pushing the frontier of defence innovation,” said Wes Streeting, the British defense secretary. The deal follows an A.I. agreement that Prime Minister Andy Burnham and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed in Kyiv in August, as we reported at the time. The declaration of intent is not legally binding and initially provides for pilot projects, with guardrails for data sovereignty, intellectual property and export controls.

Ukraine as a Data Supplier

For Ukraine, the opening is part of a strategy. Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had announced, according to Militär Aktuell, that international partners would be given access to the combat data, and he speaks of a “globally unique data set.” A.I., he says, is “a decisive factor in the technological competition with Russia.” Observers also see it as an offer to Western defense companies that urgently need real data for their autonomous systems. The United States recently released a further $307 million (about €264 million) in military aid.

European defense tech start-ups are likely to watch the British access closely. Quantum Systems of Bavaria has supplied its Vector reconnaissance drones to Ukraine for years, now manufactures there itself and is setting up a joint production line in Germany with the Ukrainian maker Frontline Robotics. Helsing of Munich says it delivers several hundred HX-2 strike drones to Ukraine every month, though there were reports early this year of problems with Russian jamming and the promised A.I. guidance, which the company rejected. Ukraine’s training data is meant for exactly such cases. Who comes next is an open question. Ukraine has shared its A.I. training data with allies before, but this is the first time it has opened the platform itself.