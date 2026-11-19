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Europe does not want to leave mobile coverage from space to Elon Musk alone: Univity, a space tech start-up based in Paris, is receiving money from the EIC Accelerator, the flagship funding program of the European Innovation Council. The company is one of 35 start-ups and small and medium-size businesses selected and can expect up to 12.5 million euros (about $13.9 million). Univity plans to use the money to develop a European technology that connects ordinary smartphones directly to satellites, known in the industry as direct-to-device, or D2D.

A 2.5 Million Euro Grant and Up to 10 Million in Equity

The funding comes in two parts: a grant of 2.5 million euros for developing the D2D technology and an equity investment of up to 10 million euros through the EIC Fund. According to Univity, the investment is planned as part of its upcoming Series B financing round. France is already funding the broadband part of the project through its France 2030 program and the space agency CNES.

Neutral Infrastructure for Mobile Carriers

Univity does not want to become a mobile carrier itself. The start-up plans a neutral satellite infrastructure that carriers can integrate into their networks using their own 5G spectrum, so customers, offerings and network strategy remain in the carriers’ hands. “Will European operators have to rely on foreign infrastructure to offer these new services to their customers?” asked Alain Julier, who is responsible for institutional partnerships at Univity. The company wants to offer them a neutral, open European alternative, he said.

On the technical side, the company relies on satellites in very low Earth orbit. Because they circle closer to the planet, transmission paths are shorter, which makes it easier to connect to small devices such as smartphones and keeps latency low. This year, Univity says it achieved a world first with its uniSpark project: a bidirectional 5G link between space and Earth, with 5G processing done directly on board the satellite.

Two Test Satellites From 2028

Next up is uniShape. Two demonstration satellites are scheduled to launch in the first half of 2028 and are meant to show two things: high-speed internet from space as a complement to mobile networks, and a direct connection to off-the-shelf smartphones. They will carry 5G antennas for two frequency bands, 26 GHz for broadband and 2 GHz for smartphones. The commercial infrastructure, uniSky, is set to follow. Univity was founded by its chief executive, Charles Delfieux.

The Competition’s Head Start

The gap to the competition is wide. SpaceX already offers direct-to-cell services through Starlink, including with T-Mobile in the United States, and has reportedly even been in talks to buy a mobile carrier of its own, Boost Mobile. The U.S. company AST SpaceMobile is working with Vodafone and wants to connect phones directly to satellites in Europe as well. The E.U. itself is building its own satellite network, IRIS², though it is not expected to be fully operational until near the end of the decade. Other European start-ups also show how urgently Europe is looking for alternatives to Starlink.