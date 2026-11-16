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If you can’t buy A.I. chips, you rent them abroad: The U.S. government now wants to close exactly that back door, just days after the espionage scandal that cost Nvidia’s co-founder Jensen Huang his job.

The Commerce Department on Monday published an interim final rule governing remote access to A.I. computing power. Until now, companies in China could not buy advanced A.I. chips without a license, but they could rent computing power in data centers in third countries. “This new control is a logical extension of existing controls,” the rule reads. It is meant to prevent companies from “countries of concern” from using U.S. chips to train advanced A.I. models.

What the New Rule Requires

The rule targets companies from the U.S.’s so-called D:5 group of arms-embargoed countries, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and 18 others. The key points:

Licenses for data centers: Anyone exporting A.I. chips and servers to a data center anywhere in the world needs a license if that data center may provide computing power to companies from China or other D:5 countries.

Anyone exporting A.I. chips and servers to a data center anywhere in the world needs a license if that data center may provide computing power to companies from China or other D:5 countries. Threshold: The rule covers data centers or networks with more than 12 million TPP (total processing performance). According to TechCrunch, that is roughly the computing power of about 750 Nvidia H100 or H200 chips.

The rule covers data centers or networks with more than 12 million TPP (total processing performance). According to TechCrunch, that is roughly the computing power of about 750 Nvidia H100 or H200 chips. Middlemen: Indirect access through brokers or intermediaries is also covered. Exporters and operators must check their customers’ ownership structures and activities.

Indirect access through brokers or intermediaries is also covered. Exporters and operators must check their customers’ ownership structures and activities. Five new countries: Exports of advanced A.I. chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil will require a license, because they present a “higher-than-normal risk of diversion.” Chips for U.S. companies are exempt, as long as they report recipients, destinations and products.

Exports of advanced A.I. chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil will require a license, because they present a “higher-than-normal risk of diversion.” Chips for U.S. companies are exempt, as long as they report recipients, destinations and products. Transition period: Existing data centers that fall under the rule must obtain a license within 90 days.

Existing data centers that fall under the rule must obtain a license within 90 days. Exemptions: Recommendation systems, such as those used in e-commerce or social media, are not affected.

The rule also formally rescinds the Biden administration’s AI Diffusion Rule from January 2025, which had set country-level caps on A.I. chip exports. The Trump administration had already announced in May 2025 that it would scrap it.

The Trigger: Megaspeed

The backdrop is the scandal surrounding the data center operator Megaspeed. The Singapore-based company runs data centers in Malaysia and has bought more than $4.8 billion (about €4.3 billion) worth of Nvidia chips over two years. U.S. authorities suspect Megaspeed of using them to provide computing power to Chinese companies and circumvent export controls. Megaspeed denies passing chips on to China.

The case became explosive because of a former Megaspeed executive who is suspected of spying for China and with whom Jensen Huang admitted to an affair. Mr. Huang then resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Treasury Department had long wanted to blacklist Megaspeed, but the Commerce Department did not act. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has since given Nvidia an ultimatum over its China deals. A forensic analysis of top Chinese models recently suggested that Chinese A.I. labs are getting their hands on Nvidia’s newest chips despite the ban.

The threat was already having an effect before the rule was published: Chinese A.I. companies have been rushing to secure computing capacity abroad before the rules tighten, Reuters reported.

Nvidia Warns of Blowback

The rule is not uncontroversial. Nvidia lobbied against restrictions on remote access, arguing they would backfire on the United States, according to Gizmodo. The South Korean business newspaper Seoul Economic Daily also sees the rule as a hasty response to criticism that the Commerce Department reacted too slowly in the Megaspeed case. Many observers had long pointed out that Nvidia chips were flowing freely into Southeast Asia and being smuggled from there into China.

For the countries affected, the rule is a setback. Malaysia and Singapore are among Asia’s fastest-growing data center hubs and have attracted billions in investment from hyperscalers in recent years. The rule also comes just days before President Trump travels to China for an economic summit with Xi Jinping.