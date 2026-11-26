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In Europe, how clean a river is often becomes clear only days later, once a lab has analyzed the sample.

Polish start-up WaterSense wants to change that and has raised a total of €5.75 million, according to a press release. The pre-seed round is co-led by Swiss venture capital firm b2venture and Warsaw-based Movens Capital, with participation from Polish fund vastpoint. The larger part of the sum, however, comes from grants: €3.5 million is provided by Poland’s National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR), without the start-up having to give up any equity. That leaves about €2.25 million in equity from the pre-seed round.

Hundreds of Mini Sensors Instead of Lab Samples

Until now, water quality in rivers, lakes and industrial facilities has mostly been monitored by hand: Teams drive out to the water, take samples and bring them to a lab. The result is a snapshot of one place at one point in time. Automated measuring devices do exist, but their sensors become encrusted with algae and bacteria in the water (biofouling) or require costly maintenance.

WaterSense therefore takes a different approach, developed by founder and C.E.O. Filip Budny during his doctoral research at the Warsaw University of Technology. Its autonomous monitoring stations contain hundreds of low-cost, printed mini sensors that a mechanism automatically replaces every day. That way, no sensor stays in the water long enough to become encrusted. The data flows into an A.I. platform that combines it with satellite data. Deep learning models are designed to predict changes in water quality up to 72 hours in advance, while A.I. agents turn the results into alerts and recommendations.

Customers in Austria, Too

According to the company, WaterSense already monitors more than 80 measuring points for over 30 customers in Poland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including industrial companies, water utilities, cities and regional authorities. It sells its service on a data-as-a-service basis. One of its customers is the town of Kitzbühel. “Thanks to the WaterSense monitoring station, the Schwarzsee is the best-monitored lake in Tyrol,” said Rudolf Widmoser, chairman of the Schwarzsee committee. The town can observe long-term trends and respond quickly to changes, which also matters for tourism, he added.

According to WaterSense, incidents in recent years show how great the need is: In 2019, a failure in Warsaw’s sewage system sent millions of cubic meters of untreated wastewater into the Vistula River, and in 2022, the Oder River suffered a severe environmental disaster with a massive fish die-off. It is precisely on the Oder that the start-up now plans one of its next big steps, a large-scale rollout to monitor an entire river system for the first time. At the same time, WaterSense wants to install more stations across Europe.

“WaterSense convinced us because the company controls how its data is generated,” said Anna Bosch, a partner at b2venture. Every new installation expands the data base and improves the forecasts, she added.

Established Competition

With its approach, WaterSense is taking on large measurement technology companies such as Xylem and Endress+Hauser, which have supplied sensors to water utilities and industry for years. Start-ups such as Israel’s Kando, which monitors wastewater networks with sensors and A.I., are also working on digitizing the water sector.