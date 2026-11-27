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A few orange traffic cones and a carton of eggs are all it takes to stop a robotaxi: In Denver, a man has boxed in and egged Waymo vehicles more than 30 times, according to a police report. He pulls up in front of a Waymo, takes cones out of his trunk, sets them around the car, throws eggs, sometimes from the driver’s seat and sometimes after getting out, and drives off. The robotaxi stays trapped until someone from Waymo comes to free it.

The trick works because Waymo’s software respects traffic cones. A single cone on the hood can stop a robotaxi, and a ring of cones holds it in place. Afterward, the vehicles have to be taken out of service and cleaned.

Prosecutors See No Crime

The case came to light through a police report covered by local outlets including The Denver Post. A Waymo investigator handed seven of the incidents to the police in October, and cleaning came to about $2,000, according to Electrek. According to the police report, the man drives a silver Toyota Corolla from a fleet that is leased to drivers for the ride-hailing service Lyft. He is described as having a beard and a brown ponytail; his name has not been made public. Lyft did not comment. No motive is known.

He still faces no charges. Prosecutors consider the matter a civil one. “Because there was no damage, we don’t believe that a crime was committed,” a spokesman told the radio station KYGO. Waymo itself says the eggings caused “no permanent damage,” but each car had to be pulled for cleaning. According to an official spokesman, evidence of possible damage is now being collected, and the city attorney’s office will be consulted on how best to make the behavior stop.

Riders Were Inside, Too

The robotaxis were not always empty. Jeff Hunley was riding in a Waymo toward Union Station in September when the car was hit. He filmed the scene, said he felt safe and got his fare refunded.

“Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable, and we work with local law enforcement when incidents occur,” said Chris Bonelli, a Waymo spokesman. Mayor Mike Johnston has called the service “popular and affordable.” Waymo opened Denver to all riders in early September, along with San Diego and Tampa, and runs more than 100 vehicles across about 60 square miles there, according to Electrek.

A History of Robotaxi Resistance

The method is not new. In San Francisco in 2023, activists with the group Safe Street Rebel placed cones on robotaxi hoods to protest their spread. During protests in Los Angeles in June 2025, several Waymos were set on fire.

The trouble comes at an already difficult time for Waymo. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles recently ordered its driverless cars off the state’s freeways after robotaxis drove into construction zones, and Waymo paused freeway rides in all of its US markets. At the same time, the Alphabet company is spending heavily to expand: This fall, it took out a $5 billion loan to fund growth as far as London and Tokyo, while rivals such as Tesla with its Cybercab and Amazon’s Zoox push into the robotaxi market.