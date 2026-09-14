Zurich’s Aeon Acquires German Blood Diagnostics Platform Aware Health

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Zurich-based health tech startup Aeon has just closed an extension of its seed round and, in the same move, acquired the core assets of Aware Health, one of Germany’s larger consumer platforms for blood diagnostics. The extension lifts total seed funding for the company, founded in 2023, to more than USD 14 million (a good EUR 12 million), following the EUR 8.2 million it raised last year.

Araya Ventures co-led the extension, joined by existing backers Concentric, GoHub Ventures, Kadmos Capital, N&V Capital, Bigwave Capital and Vienna-based early-stage investor Calm/Storm Ventures. The fresh capital is meant to fund the integration of Aware Health’s technology and team and to speed up Aeon’s European roadmap. The parties did not disclose a purchase price.

From Snapshot to Trend Line

Aeon sells AI-powered whole-body check-ups. Its platform combines a whole-body MRI, which according to the company can pick up more than 500 possible anomalies across the brain, organs and vessels, with blood diagnostics covering over 100 biomarkers plus an analysis of genetic risks. By its own account, more than 90 percent of Aeon check-ups already surface findings that customers can act on, with a significant finding rate of 15.4 percent.

The logic behind the acquisition: an MRI scan is episodic, while blood values can be measured over and over. Combining the two, Aeon wants to build a continuous health record for each customer, updated quarter after quarter, from which AI models can read trends, flag deviations early and predict individual risks. On that basis the company calls itself the first European platform to bring imaging and recurring blood diagnostics together in a single product.

“We are redefining preventive care by shifting it from reaction to action,” says founder and CEO Tim Seithe. “Imaging tells you where you are. Blood diagnostics tell you where you are heading. AI is what connects the two into prediction.” The acquisition, he says, accelerates that vision by two years.

What Aware Health Brings

Aware Health runs a consumer blood diagnostics platform with a fully regulated diagnostics stack, live laboratory integrations and a network of more than 45 blood-draw locations across Germany. It offered over 100 biomarkers across a range of preventive health panels and served close to 10,000 active customers.

Aeon is taking over the technology platform, key contracts and equipment, the customer relationships and the core team. The Berlin team continues under the Aeon brand without interruption. Customer data will be transferred only with each customer’s explicit individual consent and in line with GDPR, the company stresses. For Aeon’s AI roadmap, the most valuable piece is the longitudinal biomarker dataset built from recurring testing, the raw material for training predictive models.

“What I am most proud of is what our team built at Aware: a trusted consumer health brand and a platform that made advanced diagnostics accessible and easy to understand,” says Aware Health co-founder Ferdinand Schmidt-Thomé. “The acquisition gives what we built the opportunity to continue growing as part of a broader preventive-health offering.”

It is the startup’s second acquisition. Last autumn Aeon bought Swiss stealth-mode company Holsain, which was working on screening methods based on MRI body composition. Holsain founder Florian Alexander Huber has served as Aeon’s chief medical officer since.

A New AI Lead

Alongside the acquisition, Aeon is strengthening its AI team. Pablo Tano joins as AI lead. He has published in Nature on reinforcement learning in the brain, has co-authored research with figures such as Peter Dayan and Alexandre Pouget, and was part of the winning team of Meta’s MyoChallenge. At Aeon he owns the models that are meant to read across imaging, blood biomarkers and genetic data.

“The combination of imaging, recurring blood diagnostics, and AI creates a longitudinal health picture that no other platform in Europe offers,” says Rupa Popat, general partner at Araya Ventures.

A Crowded Field

Aeon has been live in Germany since the start of the year, and the company describes it as its fastest-growing market. The competition is well funded, though. Neko Health, the body-scanning startup backed by Spotify founder Daniel Ek, alone raised USD 700 million this year and dominates the European funding statistics in the segment. Strip out that round, and roughly EUR 55 million went into European preventive health and diagnostics startups in 2026, according to EU-Startups.

Among the closest comparisons is fellow Zurich company Ahead Health, which raised EUR 5.1 million in January and another EUR 8.7 million in July for a similar mix of blood testing, whole-body MRI and AI, as well as Paris-based Lucis with a good EUR 17 million. Smaller rounds in adjacent diagnostics include EUR 2.8 million for Swiss startup Moonlight AI, EUR 5 million for En Carta Diagnostics and EUR 15 million for iPremom.