Bitpanda to consider IPO or sale – report

For all those who took a closer look at the Viennese crypto company Bitpanda, such considerations probably do not come as a complete surprise. In any case, Bloomberg reports that the company founded in 2014 by Christian Trummer, Paul Klanschek and Eric Demuth is considering an IPO. A sale is also being discussed, the Bloomberg report says.

Frankfurt is being considered as the stock exchange for a possible IPO – an understandable possible choice for the company, which has stated that its overriding goal is to ‘dominate Europe’. According to Bloomberg, major banks Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are said to be working with Bitpanda to evaluate a possible IPO.

There is speculation about a valuation of at least 4 billion dollars (approx. 3.7 billion euros). In the last major financing round in 2021, the company was valued by investors at 3.5 billion euros (4.1 billion dollars). Bitpanda has been an IPO candidate since 2024:

Bitpanda is heading for a record year

Bitpanda could probably deliver very good numbers for IPO investors. 2024 is set to be the best year for the company since it was founded, and the company expects to have already generated revenue of 100 million euros in the first quarter of 2024. In 2024, advertising campaigns and sports sponsorships in the core markets of Austria, Switzerland, Germany and France were also greatly expanded in order to strengthen the brand’s presence and trust.

A lot of preparation time is usually needed before an IPO can take place. 2025 could prove to be a good time for Bitpanda. As reported, several factors will come together next year (effects of the Bitcoin Halving, MiCA, interest rate cuts) that could favour crypto companies in Europe. It could also be the year in which the IPO window reopens, after the recent lacklustre IPOs.