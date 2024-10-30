Bloomberg

Bitpanda to consider IPO or sale – report

Avatar
© Bitpanda
© Bitpanda
Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview

For all those who took a closer look at the Viennese crypto company Bitpanda, such considerations probably do not come as a complete surprise. In any case, Bloomberg reports that the company founded in 2014 by Christian Trummer, Paul Klanschek and Eric Demuth is considering an IPO. A sale is also being discussed, the Bloomberg report says.

Frankfurt is being considered as the stock exchange for a possible IPO – an understandable possible choice for the company, which has stated that its overriding goal is to ‘dominate Europe’. According to Bloomberg, major banks Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are said to be working with Bitpanda to evaluate a possible IPO.

There is speculation about a valuation of at least 4 billion dollars (approx. 3.7 billion euros). In the last major financing round in 2021, the company was valued by investors at 3.5 billion euros (4.1 billion dollars). Bitpanda has been an IPO candidate since 2024:

Bitpanda is heading for a record year

Bitpanda could probably deliver very good numbers for IPO investors. 2024 is set to be the best year for the company since it was founded, and the company expects to have already generated revenue of 100 million euros in the first quarter of 2024. In 2024, advertising campaigns and sports sponsorships in the core markets of Austria, Switzerland, Germany and France were also greatly expanded in order to strengthen the brand’s presence and trust.

A lot of preparation time is usually needed before an IPO can take place. 2025 could prove to be a good time for Bitpanda. As reported, several factors will come together next year (effects of the Bitcoin Halving, MiCA, interest rate cuts) that could favour crypto companies in Europe. It could also be the year in which the IPO window reopens, after the recent lacklustre IPOs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Powered by This price ticker contains affiliate links to Bitpanda.

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading