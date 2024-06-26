MICROSOFT

EU launches antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft over Teams integration

Avatar
Das Microsoft-HQ in Redmond bei Seattle. © Microsoft
THE MICROSOFT HQ IN REDMOND NEAR SEATTLE. © MICROSOFT
Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview

Microsoft faces a hefty antitrust fine after the European Commission accused the company of illegally linking its chat and video app Teams with its Office product, Reuters reports. Two decades after the last EU fine against Microsoft, a complaint from rival workspace messaging app Slack has now triggered a new action by EU competition watchdogs.

Meta AI is temporarily stopped in the EU

Microsoft Teams should have a competitive advantage

The European Commission, which acts as the EU’s competition watchdog, said Teams has a distribution advantage. Meanwhile, restrictions that prevent interaction between Teams’ competitors and Microsoft’s offerings would further hamper rivals. “Maintaining competition for remote communication and collaboration tools is crucial as it also encourages innovation in these markets,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The US tech giant was forced to pay €2.2 billion in EU antitrust fines two decades ago for tying or bundling two or more products. The company faces a fine of up to 10 percent of its annual global turnover if the Commission finds it guilty of antitrust violations. The Commission said the measures taken by Microsoft are not sufficient to address its concerns and that further changes are needed to restore competition.

ChatGPT effect: Apple displaces Microsoft as the most valuable company

Microsoft appreciates “additional clarity”

Microsoft President Brad Smith reiterated statements he made earlier this month about the company’s willingness to resolve the issue. “After unbundling Teams and taking initial steps toward interoperability, we appreciate the additional clarity provided today and will work to find solutions to address the Commission’s remaining concerns,” Smith said.

Teams was added to Office 365 for free in 2017 and subsequently replaced Skype for Business. Teams’ popularity rose during the pandemic in part because of its video conferencing, but rivals said bundling the products gave Microsoft an unfair advantage. In April, Microsoft separated Teams globally from Office to address EU antitrust concerns and make it easier for rivals to work with its products, but sources said the unbundling was unlikely to appease regulators.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Powered by This price ticker contains affiliate links to Bitpanda.

Deep Dives

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Podcast: Mit den smartesten Köpfen im Gespräch

Der Podcast von Trending Topics
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading