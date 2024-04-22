„Own & Control“: The Case for Open Source AI – feat. Silo AI & appliedAI

When people talk about AI companies in Europe, the focus is usually on Mistral AI from France and Aleph Alpha from Germany. Wrongly so. Silo AI from Finland is an up-and-coming start-up with big plans for large language models – and Silo AI now also has a new partner in the form of appliedAI from Germany.

So what are the joint plans and how is Europe currently faring in the global race for generative AI? We discuss this in today’s podcast with Peter Sarlin, CEO of Silo AI, and Andreas Liebl, Managing Director and Co-Founder of appliedAI. We talk about:

The race against GPT-4

Proprietary AI models vs. Open Source AI models

Silo AI & the partnership with appliedAI

„Viking“, Silo AIs newest LLM

Open Source strategies

AI Act – good or bad for startups?

