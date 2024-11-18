Guest Post

The 10 Freshest VC Funds for Startups from Pre-Seed to Growth | November 2024

Michael Schneider is a serial founder, operator, and startup advisor. As a seasoned mentor, he launched his own fundraising consultancy, „Seedraisr.“ Through this expertise and network, he primarily supports startup founders during their funding rounds, as well as emerging VC fund managers. He closely follows developments in the venture capital market and provides these insights in his biweekly newsletter.

Today’s edition features the newest funds raised in early November, including a total of 40 VC & PE funds.

Here’s what you’ll find about each fund:

  • Fund Name
  • Fund Size
  • Location
  • Industry Focus
  • Investment Stage
  • LinkedIn Company Page
  • Fund Managers with LinkedIn Profiles

So, without further ado, here are the first 10 of the freshest funds primed for investment (in no particular order):

1.) Axeleo Capital (FRA) I Size: €125M (first close) I Industry Focus: B2B SaaS & Green Tech I Stage: Early Stage I FP: Eric Burdier

2.) Bek Ventures (LUX) I Size: €235M I Industry Focus: SaaS, Enterprise, Consumer, Infra I Stage: Early Stage I MP: Cem Sertoglu, Mehmet Selcuk Atici

3.) Bynd Venture Capital Fund III. (POR) I Size: €40M I Industry Focus: AI, Software, Consumer Goods & Sustainability I Stage: Early Stage in ESP & POR I Partner: Francisco Ferreira Pinto, Tomás Penaguião, Lurdes Gramaxo

4.) Cogito Capital Partners Fund II. (POL/US) I Size: €90M (first close) I Industry Focus: Enterprise Software & Data analytics, Fintech, Insurtech & Healthtech I Stage: Growth in CEE I GP: Martin Jasinski, Sylwester Janik

5.) Faber Tech III (POR) I Size: €31M (first close) I Industry Focus: Deep Tech I Stage: Pre-Seed & Seed I MP: Alexandre Barbosa

6.) Fifth Quarter Ventures (SRB) I Size: €18.4M I Industry Focus: AI, Dev Tools, Open Source, Inustry 5.0, Web3 I Stage: Early Stage in Adriatic Region I MD: Pedja Predin, Tihomir Bajić

7.) Founderful Fund II. (CHE) I Size: €140M I Industry Focus: Tech I Stage: Early Stage in CHE I Partner: Pascal Mathis, Lukas Weder

8.) Maki Fund III. (FIN) I Size: €100M I Industry Focus:  B2B SaaS, Fintech & Industrial Deep Tech I Stage: Early Stage esp. in the Nordics I Partner: Pauliina Martikainen, Ilkka Kivimäki, Pirkka Palomäki, Paavo Räisänen

9.) Portal Ventures (US) I Size: $75M I Industry Focus: Crypto I Stage: Pre-Seed I GP: Catrina Wang, Evan Fisher

10.) Skypointer Capital Fund I. (US) I Size: $30M I Industry Focus: Emerging VCs & Tech Startups I Stage: Early & Growth I Partner: Manuel Serna Igual, Pablo Andres Ortega, Daniel Sákovics Matutes

