Skinnovation: 7 startups that bring alpine innovation to the peak

The 9th edition of the Skinnovation festival has once again spotlighted groundbreaking startups revolutionizing the skiing industry. The event took place in March 2025 near Innsbruck, Austria, and blended innovation with alpine adventure, providing a platform for emerging companies to showcase their advancements. Here are some of the startups that aim to bring ski (and snowboard) innovation to another level:​

Boot Eagle

Boot Eagle is an Austrian startup that has designed adaptive shoe clips to enhance comfort and performance for ski touring, cross-country skiing, and other outdoor activities. The innovative clips eliminate the need for traditional lacing systems, providing a customized fit with a single hand movement. Compatible with 98% of touring and ski inner boots on the market, Boot Eagle aims to revolutionize footwear fastening in alpine sports.

The Boot Eagle team experimented with various materials during the product development phase, aiming to make the design as eco-friendly as possible. However, the harsh conditions of alpine sports – constant moisture and freezing temperatures, limited their options. As a result, the colorful shoe clips are made of durable plastic to ensure performance and longevity in extreme environments.

Qwicklane

Qwicklane from Germany has developed the world’s first ski touring binding with electric height adjustment for climbing aids. With a simple press of a button on a remote control, skiers can automatically adjust the binding’s climbing aid height, enhancing safety and convenience during ascents. The remote can be attached to ski poles, gloves, or backpacks, allowing for seamless integration into the skier’s gear.

“On a ski tour, you spend 90% of your time ascending. Therefore, it makes the most sense for us to make it as comfortable and easy as possible. That’s why we at Qwicklane are developing the binding with the most user-friendly and safest ascent experience ever,” says Lukas Ernst, Co-founder of Qwicklane.

Elec.Ski

Under the motto “ski more, hike less”, elec.ski is developing the SM1 (Ski More 1), a bolt-on electric assist unit for ski touring. Used alongside traditional skins, the SM1 reduces the effort required during ascents by up to 50%, enabling skiers to conserve energy for the downhill experience. The system attaches to existing skis and can be stowed in a backpack during descents, offering a practical solution for accessing untouched powder without excessive exertion.

Multi Integrated Ski System (MISS)

The Italian MISS is revolutionizing ski touring with its integrated approach to climbing aids. Traditionally, ski skins are manually applied and removed during ascents and descents, a process that has remained largely unchanged for centuries. MISS integrates the climbing aid directly into the ski, eliminating the need for separate skins and streamlining the transition between uphill and downhill phases. From skiing lovers to other alpine enthusiasts, MISS technology simplifies the ski touring experience, allowing enthusiasts to focus more on the adventure and less on equipment management.

Bischof Snowboards

Who does not wish for a personalised and unique snowboard? The Bischof Snowboards team from Austria makes this dream come true by specializing in crafting premium, handcrafted snowboards. Each snowboard is customized to the rider’s style and needs, ensuring seamless turns, eliminating issues like boot drag, enhancing performance, and enjoyment on the slopes.

Integrating technology with craftsmanship, the Bischof snowboards feature embedded NFC chips, enhancing the riding experience through modern tech. This fusion of innovation and timeless design has earned Bischof Snowboards recognition, including the “Spirit of the Batch Award” in Volume XXIII, highlighting their commitment to precision and passion in snowboard manufacturing.

schneeWISE

Safety in alpine sports is crucial. The Austrian schneeWISE offers online avalanche courses designed to prepare skiers, snowboarders, and freeriders for safe adventures. Their interactive training modules simulate real-life scenarios, enabling users to practice decision-making and apply avalanche knowledge in a controlled environment.

Under the motto “make mistakes before something happens”, schneeWISE aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, promoting safety in alpine sports, allowing both beginners and more advanced riders to experience the beauty of winter sports with the confidence that they can react quickly in dangerous situations.

Zoa Engineering

Canadian-based Zoa Engineering has developed the PL1, a portable electric ski lift designed to enhance backcountry skiing experiences. With a weight of about 4.7 kg, the PL1 fits into a backpack and can be set up in minutes, allowing skiers and snowboarders to enjoy more runs without the exhaustion of uphill climbs. The battery of PL1 provides between 500 and 1.000 meters of ascent, with the option to carry spare batteries for extended use.