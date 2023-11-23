Podcast

Xpanceo: How smart contact lenses will give people superpowers

Avatar

Smart glasses are already a thing of the present, but what about smart contact lenses? Not many companies are exploring this futuristic technology, but one of them is Xpanceo, a firm seated in Dubai. According to them, smart contact lenses could give people literal superpowers such as night vision and a zoom. In our podcast, we speak to Valentyn Volkov, the co-founder of Xpanceo, about:

  • How the company was formed and why it moved to Dubai
  • Why Xpanceo decided to get into smart contact lenses
  • What smart contact lenses can do and what they are made of
  • The progress that the company has reached so far in development
  • A recent funding the startup received
  • How long it will take for the first prototype
  • The future potential of smart lenses

