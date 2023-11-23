Xpanceo: How smart contact lenses will give people superpowers

Smart glasses are already a thing of the present, but what about smart contact lenses? Not many companies are exploring this futuristic technology, but one of them is ⁠Xpanceo⁠, a firm seated in Dubai. According to them, smart contact lenses could give people literal superpowers such as night vision and a zoom. In our podcast, we speak to Valentyn Volkov, the co-founder of Xpanceo, about:

How the company was formed and why it moved to Dubai

Why Xpanceo decided to get into smart contact lenses

What smart contact lenses can do and what they are made of

The progress that the company has reached so far in development

A recent funding the startup received

How long it will take for the first prototype

The future potential of smart lenses

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wenn dir diese Folge gefallen hat, lass uns doch vier, fünf Sterne als Bewertung da und folge dem Podcast auf Spotify, Apple Music und Co. Für Anregungen, Kritik, Feedback oder Wünsche zu künftigen Gästen schick uns jederzeit gerne eine Mail an feedback@trendingtopics.at!