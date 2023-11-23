Podcast
Xpanceo: How smart contact lenses will give people superpowers
Smart glasses are already a thing of the present, but what about smart contact lenses? Not many companies are exploring this futuristic technology, but one of them is Xpanceo, a firm seated in Dubai. According to them, smart contact lenses could give people literal superpowers such as night vision and a zoom. In our podcast, we speak to Valentyn Volkov, the co-founder of Xpanceo, about:
- How the company was formed and why it moved to Dubai
- Why Xpanceo decided to get into smart contact lenses
- What smart contact lenses can do and what they are made of
- The progress that the company has reached so far in development
- A recent funding the startup received
- How long it will take for the first prototype
- The future potential of smart lenses
