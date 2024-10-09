AI

Meta introduces generative AI video model “Movie Gen” for photorealistic films

Avatar
Meta arbeitet an Movie Gen, einer neuen Suite generativer KI-Videomodelle. Diese soll folgende Funktionen bieten: (personalisierte) Videogenerierung, präzise Videobearbeitung und Audiogenerierung. © Meta
Meta introduces generative AI video model “Movie Gen” © Meta
Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has introduced a multimodal AI video tool to the general public. “Movie Gen” is said to be able to create high-quality films of up to 45 seconds – including sound effects and background music. However, the application is unlikely to be suitable for the European market even after its launch.

Meta: “The most advanced video generation system”

Meta’s video tool is not yet publicly available for testing. However, it should be able to create video and audio data from simple text instructions. It should also be possible to change existing images or videos by replacing or editing objects and backgrounds. According to Meta, “Movie Gen” can also synchronize the sound with the movement in the videos created.

The research team behind “Movie Gen” claims to have outperformed the competition’s video models in tests carried out. “This is the most advanced video generation system we know of,” says Ahmad Al-Dahle, Vice President of Generative AI at Meta. Thanks to its particularly precise processing, Movie Gen is said to be better than the tools of leading startups such as OpenAI and ElevenLabs.

$6.6 billion: OpenAI closes largest financing round ever

Movie Gen wants to convince through quality

A blog post by Meta announces that Movie Gen is already capable of outputting films up to 16 seconds long at a frame rate of 16 frames per second (FPS). Although this value does not come close to the graphic quality of video games, 16 FPS can still be described as professional film images.

Market entry unclear

Meta says that the developments surrounding Movie Gen are not yet fully developed. A launch is not expected until 2025 at the earliest – although Meta has not commented on the product’s market launch. “Further security tests” must be carried out beforehand.

A 92-page research paper from Meta’s AI team states: “As we deploy these models, we will build in security models that can reject prompts or generations that violate our policies to prevent abuse.”

Launch in Europe is probably not possible

What the research paper does not address is the question of availability in different countries. The broad release of video tools such as Meta’s also raises security concerns – in relation to several regulations. In Europe, copyright and the General Data Protection Regulation will probably be the biggest (insurmountable) hurdles. The AI ​​Act also stipulates that AI applications that violate data protection laws may not be used in Europe.

Similar to Apple’s new iPhone series or the Google Pixels with their comprehensive AI capabilities, Movie Gen is expected to only enter the US market. For smartphones that have integrated Apple Intelligence or Google’s Gemini AI, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in Europe represents a hurdle, as it sees risks to users’ privacy and data security.

It was not specifically disclosed which data Meta uses to train Movie Gen. It is said to be a mixture of licensed and “publicly available” content.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Powered by This price ticker contains affiliate links to Bitpanda.

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Podcast: Mit den smartesten Köpfen im Gespräch

Der Podcast von Trending Topics
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading