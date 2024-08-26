SUNDOG & NEIRO: This is what’s behind the latest memecoins

Dogecoin and SHIBA INU are the undisputed champions of their category, that’s clear. Nevertheless, even in 2024, there are still a whole host of memecoins that want to fight for their place under the sun. While DOGE runs on its own chain and SHIBA INU is at home on Ethereum, other blockchain communities have also tried to build their own dog tokens.

This has been particularly successful with Solana, one of Ethereum’s biggest rivals. Numerous memecoins have taken root there, including dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK), Book of Meme (MEME), Popcat or cat in a dogs world (MEW), some of which have achieved a market capitalization of over a billion dollars. Reason enough for newcomers to try their hand at the category:

SUNDOG: Dogs on the TRON Chain

Because every blockchain needs its own dog, the emerging TRON blockchain now also has its own dog token. Nothing is meant seriously, it is purely about the amusement of gaming with a fun token. “By combining comedy and blockchain technology, Sundog wants to capitalize on the growing popularity of meme tokens. Sundog is inspired by successful predecessors such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, but benefits from the advantages of the Tron network, which offers fast transaction speeds and low fees,” says Bitpanda, which also launched the token.

Justin Sun, the brains behind TRON, is ultimately the one who wants to ensure that the memecoins on his blockchain soar and actively promotes them on his channels. SunPump is Tron’s own launchpad, through which the memecoins are put into circulation.

Solana, an Ethereum competitor, has already shown that memecoins have increased demand and activity on the blockchain, and this is now expected to happen on TRON as well. Most recently, TRON climbed to a new annual high and entered the top 10 of the crypto charts, obviously also driven by increased activity around meme tokens such as Sundog.

Of course, with memecoins, it is always true that they are one-hit wonders and extremely volatile assets that rise explosively and then quickly disappear again. Here is the price development of SUNDOG since its launch in mid-August:

NEIRO: The sister of DOGE

Now overtaken by SUNDOG in terms of market cap, NEIRO is also one of the newer dog fun tokens – but this time not on TRON, but on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. The role models are crystal clear: “Neiro is a decentralized meme token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Inspired by Dogecoin, it aims to create a fun and engaged community in the cryptocurrency space,” says Bitpanda.

NEIRO is marketed as the “sister of DOGE”, which doesn’t really fit. The comparison with SHIBA INU would be better, after all, Dogecoin has its own chain and is mined worldwide, while NEIRO and SHIBA INU are simple ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. Here, too, it’s all about having fun. While you can still see rising prices for SUNDOG, the hype for NEIRO could already be over. Nevertheless, NEIRO is still up almost 900% after its launch at the end of July. Here’s a look at the charts since the market launch: