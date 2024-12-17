Guest Post

The 10 Freshest VC & PE Funds for Startups from Pre-Seed to Growth | December 2024

Michael Schneider, author of Seedraisr. © M. Schneider / Grok
Michael Schneider is a serial founder, operator, and startup advisor. As a seasoned mentor, he launched his own fundraising consultancy, „Seedraisr“. Through this expertise and network, he primarily supports startup founders during their funding rounds, as well as emerging VC fund managers. He closely follows developments in the venture capital market and provides these insights in his biweekly newsletter.

Today’s edition features the newest funds raised in early December, including a total of 30 VC & PE funds.

Here’s what you’ll find about each fund:

  • Fund Name
  • Fund Size
  • Location
  • Industry Focus
  • Investment Stage
  • LinkedIn Company Page
  • Fund Managers with LinkedIn Profiles

So, without further ado, here are the first 10 of the freshest funds primed for investment (in no particular order):

1.) Alstin III (GER) I Size: 175M EUR I Industry Focus: B2B Saas, Fintech, Insurtech, Regtech & Cybersecurity I Stage: Seed & Series A I FP: Carsten Maschmeyer

2.) Blue Earth Capital (CHE) I Size: 113M USD I Industry Focus: Healthcare, EdTech, FinTech I Stage: Growth/Credit I MD: Nicolas Muller

3.) Cadenza AI Venture Fund (US) I Size: 50M USD I Industry Focus: AI, Infra, Enterprise SaaS I Stage: Pre-Seed & Seed I MP: Kumar Dandapani, Max Shapiro

4.) Fly Ventures III. (GER) I Size: 80M EUR I Industry Focus: DeepTech I Stage: Early I P: Gabriel Matuschka, Fredrik Bergenlid, Marie Brayer

5.) Hadean Ventures II (NOR) I Size: 100M EUR I Industry Focus: Healthcare esp. in Therapeutics, Medical Devices, and Diagnostics I Stage: Nordics & DACH – Seed & Series A I MP: Ingrid Teigland Akay, Walter Stockinger

6.) Heartcore Fund V. (DK) I Size: 170M EUR I Industry Focus: Generalist tech, B2B/B2C I Stage: Early I MP: Jimmy Fussing Nielsen I P: Max Niederhofer, Christian Jepsen, Yacine Ghalim

7.) Laude Ventures Fund I (US) I Size: 75M USD I Industry Focus: AI, Data & Enterprise SaaS I Stage: Pre-Seed until Series A I FP: Pete Sonsini, Andy Konwinski

8.) Next Tier GVC Gaesco S.C.R.S.A. (ESP) I Size: 50M EUR I Industry Focus: AI, B2B SaaS I Stage: Early & Growth I FP: Patricia Pastor, Ruben Colomer

9.) Rerail I. (UK) I Size: 20.5M (first close) USD I Industry Focus: FinTech I Stage: Pre-Seed/Seed I FP: Anthony Danon

10.) Swish Ventures I. (ISR) I Size: 60M USD I Industry Focus: Cybersecurity, AI I Stage: Seed in ISR & US I FP: Omri Casspi

Thanks for reading!

Werbung
Weiterlesen