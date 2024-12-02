The 10 Freshest VC & PE Funds for Startups from Pre-Seed to Growth | November 2024

Michael Schneider is a serial founder, operator, and startup advisor. As a seasoned mentor, he launched his own fundraising consultancy, „Seedraisr“. Through this expertise and network, he primarily supports startup founders during their funding rounds, as well as emerging VC fund managers. He closely follows developments in the venture capital market and provides these insights in his biweekly newsletter.

Today’s edition features the newest funds raised in late November, including a total of 30 VC & PE funds.

Here’s what you’ll find about each fund:

Fund Name

Fund Size

Location

Industry Focus

Investment Stage

LinkedIn Company Page

Fund Managers with LinkedIn Profiles

So, without further ado, here are the first 10 of the freshest funds primed for investment (in no particular order):



1.) 21 Invest (ITA) I Size: €70M (first close) I Industry Focus: Healthcare I Stage: Mid-Markt & Growth in ITA & EU I FP: Alessandro Benetton

2.) Bling Capital Fund IV. (US) I Size: $270M I Industry Focus: SaaS, Healthcare, FinTech, Consumer, Marketplaces, AI I Stage: Pre-Seed & Seed I FP: Benjamin Ling & Kyle Lui

3.) BSV Ventures (EST) I Size: €15M I Industry Focus: R&D, DeepTech, Life Science I Stage: Pre-Seed & Seed in Baltics & EU I GP: Erik Bhullar & Sandra Golbreich

4.) Extantia Capital (GER) I Size: €204M I Industry Focus: Climate like Energy, Carbon, Sustainable fuels I Stage: Seed & Series A I FP: Joern-Carlos Kuntze, Sebastian Heitmann I P: Yair Reem

5.) Ferment Venture Studio Fund I. (US) I Size: $20M I Industry Focus: Energy, Agriculture, Materials & Health I Stage: Early I MP: Jason Kakoyiannis

6.) Forerunner Ventures Fund VII. (US) I Size: $500M I Industry Focus: Consumer, AI, Health, EdTech, Social Impact, Marketplaces I Stage: Seed & Series A I FP & MP: Kirsten Green I MP: Brian O’Malley, Eurie Kim

7.) Kyip Impact Mission (ITA) I Size: €30M (first close) I Industry Focus: Health, Nutrition, Preventive care, healthy and sustainable Lifestyles I Stage: Growth I FP & CEO: Gianluca Losi I FP: Luciano Hassan & Carlo Privitera

8.) Metalayer Ventures (US) I Size: $20M (first close) I Industry Focus: Blockchain & Crypto I Stage: Early I FP & GP: Andy Kangpan, Mickey Graham, David Winton

9.) Nucleus Capital (GER) I Size: €40M I Industry Focus: Climate like BioTech, FoodTech, DeepTech I Stage: Early I FP & GP: Maximilian Schwarz I GP: Dr. Isabella Fandrych

10.) Play Ventures Fund III. (SGP) I Size: $140M I Industry Focus: Gaming I Stage: Pre-Seed to Series A I FP: Harri Manninen & Henric Suuronen I GP: Kenrick Drijkoningen

For getting full access to all 30 funds please visit Fund Momentum on Substack and become a paid subscriber (starts with $9.99/month).

Thanks for reading!