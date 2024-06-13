AI feature makes Apple more valuable than ever, bigger than Nvidia

After the presentation of Apple Intelligence for its own AI models and the confirmation that ChatGPT will be integrated into future software, the price of Apple shares has risen to a new all-time high.

With a price of up to $207 per share, Apple’s valuation has climbed to almost $3.2 trillion. This means that the iPhone company is worth more than ever before and is finally more valuable than chip manufacturer Nvidia, which recently snatched second place from Apple due to the AI ​​hype. With a valuation of just over $3.2 trillion, Microsoft is not far behind Apple.

This means that Apple has regained the ground it lost last year. The ranking of the largest companies in the world now looks like this:

Technically a little behind, but strategically way ahead

Although Apple seemed to have fallen behind Microsoft, Meta, and Google in terms of AI, the team around CEO Tim Cook seems to have done a lot right. Although the in-house AI models are not yet as powerful as the top models from OpenAI (GPT-4o) and Google (Gemini 1.5 Pro), they still come close to many of the best LLMs that are otherwise available on the market. And above all: They can run directly on iPhones, iPads, and Macs without requiring huge computing capacity in the cloud including data transfer – an important plus in terms of privacy.

Here are some points why Apple may be a technical laggard in LLMs, but has done a lot right with its AI strategy: