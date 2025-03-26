AI Security Startup SplxAI Raises $7M to Shield Enterprise AI Systems

SplxAI, a specialized cybersecurity company focused on protecting artificial intelligence systems, has secured $7 million in seed funding to advance its automated security testing platform for AI applications. The investment, led by LAUNCHub Ventures, comes at a time when organizations increasingly deploy AI agents across their operations, creating new security challenges that traditional cybersecurity measures may not address.

“SplxAI is the only vendor with a plan for managing this risk at scale. We are proud to advance the state of agentic AI security through our investment in SplxAI. Their deep roots in red teaming and novel approach to automating AI security testing will be a critical enabler to the industry going forward,” said Stan Sirakov, General Partner, LAUNCHub Ventures.

The Growing Need for AI Security

As organizations rapidly adopt artificial intelligence systems, the security landscape is evolving to address new challenges. AI agents, which operate with varying degrees of autonomy, introduce complex security considerations that differ from traditional software systems. These AI-specific vulnerabilities require specialized testing and monitoring approaches to ensure safe deployment at scale. The increasing use of multiple AI agents working together in business environments has created a pressing need for comprehensive security solutions. Traditional manual testing methods have become insufficient for identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities in these sophisticated systems.

SplxAI’s Approach to AI Protection

Founded in 2023, SplxAI has developed an automated platform that focuses on continuous security testing and monitoring of AI systems. The platform is designed to detect, analyze, and manage potential security risks in real-time, particularly for organizations deploying multiple AI agents across their operations. The company’s solution emphasizes automated security testing, dynamic remediation, and continuous monitoring capabilities. This approach allows organizations to maintain security oversight as their AI systems evolve and interact with other applications and data sources.

“Our mission is to re-define how security leaders and AI practitioners test their AI applications and agentic workflows,” said Kristian Kamber, CEO & Co-founder, SplxAI. “Deploying AI agents at scale introduces significant complexity, creating potential vulnerabilities that only in-depth, continuous testing can uncover. With the rapid advancement of LLMs, manual testing is not feasible. SplxAI’s advanced platform is the only scalable solution for securing agentic AI, providing security leaders with the tools they need to confidently embrace AI.”

Company Growth and Market Position

Since launching its platform in August 2024, SplxAI has demonstrated significant market traction, reporting 33% quarter-over-quarter growth. The company has secured several notable clients, including KPMG, Infobip, Brand Engagement Network, and Glean, indicating growing enterprise interest in AI security solutions. To strengthen its market position, SplxAI has appointed Sandy Dunn, former Brand Engagement Network CISO, as its Chief Information Security Officer. Dunn will lead the development of the company’s Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) offerings, expanding its capability to address enterprise security needs.

Investment Impact and Future Plans

The $7 million seed funding round, which included participation from Rain Capital, Inovo, Runtime Ventures, DNV Ventures, and South Central Ventures, will support SplxAI’s continued platform development and market expansion. LAUNCHub Ventures, the lead investor, brings significant experience in supporting technology companies across Eastern Europe, with a portfolio including successful ventures in AI/ML, SaaS, and fintech sectors. As part of the investment, LAUNCHub General Partner Stan Sirakov has joined SplxAI’s Board of Directors, bringing additional strategic oversight to the company’s growth plans.

The funding will enable SplxAI to accelerate its platform development and enhance its capability to serve organizations implementing AI systems at scale. The investment reflects growing market recognition of the distinct security challenges posed by AI systems and the need for specialized solutions to address them. As organizations continue to deploy more sophisticated AI applications, the demand for comprehensive security solutions is likely to increase, positioning specialized providers like SplxAI to play a crucial role in securing the future of AI implementation.