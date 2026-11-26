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Anyone in Bucharest, Sofia or Košice who wants to go west is increasingly doing it via Austria. The country is close, stable, affluent and international, and it works as a test market before moving on to Germany or Switzerland. Figures from the Austrian Business Agency (ABA) back this up: For years, around 70 companies from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) have set up in Austria with its support every year.

Two who have taken this route could hardly be more different: a Romanian founder building a concept store for independent brands in Vienna, and a former McDonald’s manager who became a franchise entrepreneur in Graz.

“Vienna as the Cradle of European Values”

Raluca Simiuc came to Austria in 2006 to work for Red Bull in Salzburg. That same year, her husband founded a healthy food company in Bucharest, which he sold to a corporation at the end of 2019. With the proceeds and their experience as a small, independent brand, the couple launched Ototo in Romania in early 2021: a neighborhood store with specialty coffee, designed above all as a platform for small brands. Ototo now carries more than 350 independent brands from across Europe.

“We talk about beautiful brands, and by that we don’t just mean the design, but brands driven by passion and values,” says co-founder Simiuc.

The first Vienna store opened in April 2024, and there are now two, in Zieglergasse and Zirkusgasse. For Simiuc, it was no coincidence that Vienna became the first stop outside Romania:

“We see Vienna as the cradle of European values. The city is open enough to absorb trends from both East and West, and very progressive when it comes to humanistic and ecological values. For companies that want to grow at a European level, Vienna is the perfect breeding ground.”

The Viennese customers are a good fit too: “People immediately turn the product around and read the label. That gives me enormous joy,” says Simiuc.

Ototo’s store in Vienna combines specialty coffee with more than 350 independent brands. © Ototo / Corvin Christian

“In Austria, to Expand From Here”

For Ototo, Austria is more than just another market. This is where the company set up its international entity, which is to handle expansion and, in the future, franchising. “We deliberately set up the international company in Austria in order to expand from here,” says Simiuc. “From day one, there was a proactive interest in supporting us in going abroad. That’s not the case in most other countries, where you have to knock on a lot of doors.”

In practice, that meant: “After a single meeting, I was connected the same day with all the cities we’re interested in.” Paris was initially under discussion, but Munich is now the priority, with the opening planned for next year. Customers there are very similar to those in Vienna, she says.

Vienna also serves Ototo as a stress test. Before a concept goes international, it needs a second market to test and refine it, Simiuc says: “What we learned in Austria is that the concept is bulletproof. Romania and Vienna are at opposite ends in many ways, and it works in both. That’s why we now feel confident going into more countries.”

She also describes the authorities as partners: “We never had the feeling that they were working against us. They try to help and explain things. That’s very different from Romania, where you feel someone is looking for a mistake even when you do everything right.” In a world where founders’ energy is the most important currency, that is worth a lot, she says.

From the ABA, Ototo received an overview of financing and funding options, as well as contacts to universities and the food innovation network in Vienna. “We have a contact person who is very easy to reach, and you feel that they really want to understand what we’re going through,” says Simiuc.

DBO: From McDonald’s Manager to Franchise Entrepreneur

Few people know McDonald’s like Daniel Boaje. In 1994, the Romanian answered a newspaper ad, and in 1995 he helped open the first McDonald’s in Bucharest. He later ran the business in Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova, from 2011 as managing director of McDonald’s Romania, where he also became a minority shareholder after the switch to the franchise model. In 2020, he sold his shares, and McDonald’s offered him Graz. “I said, that’s a great opportunity, but I don’t speak a word of German,” Boaje recalls. He accepted anyway, and April 1, 2021, was his first day as a franchise entrepreneur in Austria.

Today, his DBO Gastronomie GmbH operates eleven McDonald’s restaurants in and around Graz, with a twelfth opening soon. Boaje has invested more than ten million euros in modernization, and revenue exceeds 50 million euros, despite a start in lockdown followed by an energy crisis, staff shortages and inflation.

Daniel Boaje runs eleven McDonald’s restaurants in and around Graz with DBO Gastronomie. © DBO Gastronomie GmbH

He describes his first contact with the ABA in 2020 as a surprise: “A government agency in Austria called me and asked what I was planning and what support I needed. I had never had a conversation like that in my entire career. Usually you’re fighting with authorities.” Without this help, the start would have been much harder, says Boaje: “Sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know. Every country, every industry and every city has its particularities, and Austria is the first federal state for me.”

“You Have Everything You Need to Expand”

Around 500 people work for DBO, and they come from 54 nations. There is no shortage of workers in Graz, Boaje says, the real task is integration: “Bringing together more than 50 nationalities, with different cultures, education and religions, is a learning process for me every day.” DBO supports employees in learning German and settling into the team and the city. The company is certified as a family-friendly employer and employs people with disabilities.

Boaje knows from his own experience that Austria works as a hub for Central and Eastern Europe. Even in his early McDonald’s years, the business in the region was coordinated from Vienna: “We were constantly traveling and in close contact with colleagues in Vienna, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. So Austria was never an unknown country to me.”

While he himself plans to grow DBO only in Austria, he considers the country the ideal base for other companies from the region: “When you see how Austria attracts investment, talent and companies, it’s absolutely a good hub. The infrastructure and the support are there, and all neighboring countries are within driving distance. You have everything you need to expand.” On top of that, the universities are a perfect source of well-educated talent, he says.

His advice to entrepreneurs from Central and Eastern Europe: get a tax advisor and a lawyer from the start, because doing everything alone “not only takes longer, it’s simply wrong.” Austria is a mature, competitive market with purchasing power, but without many white spots. “There are rules, and they are followed. There are no shortcuts,” says Boaje.

Around 70 New Companies a Year

Ototo and DBO stand for a trend that has been going on for years. According to the ABA, 369 companies from CEE have set up in Austria with its support over the past five years, creating more than 2,100 jobs. Hungary stands out: It has been the source of the most projects for years, and a Hungarian restaurant chain, for example, is opening its first locations in December.

Well-known names also use Austria as a hub. Originally Slovak fitness platform GymBeam moved its headquarters to Vienna, Czech online supermarket Rohlik runs a fully automated logistics center in Vienna’s Liesing district under its Gurkerl brand, and Czech electronics retailer Alza has its own stores in Vienna. Then there are tech companies such as Slovak robotics firm Panza Robotics.

Direct investment confirms the trend. According to the Austrian National Bank (OeNB), holdings from key CEE countries in Austria have developed as follows since 2017 (in millions of euros, 2025 preliminary):

Czech Republic: from 172 to 800

from 172 to 800 Poland: from 21 to 616

from 21 to 616 Hungary: from 173 to 340

from 173 to 340 Slovenia: from 129 to 149

from 129 to 149 Slovakia: from 24 to 72

Four Success Stories From CEE

Four companies the ABA has recently supported show how different the paths to Austria can be:

Hiflylabs: The Hungarian data and AI consultancy with more than 100 employees is expanding into the DACH region from Austria. The impetus came from an ABA information event in Budapest.

The Hungarian data and AI consultancy with more than 100 employees is expanding into the DACH region from Austria. The impetus came from an ABA information event in Budapest. Nexus Group AI: The deep tech startup led by CEO Andrei Cursaru quantifies risks to critical infrastructure such as power grids in Vienna and helps operators manage threats proactively.

The deep tech startup led by CEO Andrei Cursaru quantifies risks to critical infrastructure such as power grids in Vienna and helps operators manage threats proactively. Ruth IT Solutions: The Croatian team models human behavior with AI and has set up in Graz because of the research ecosystem and a market that already sees behavioral AI as a business solution.

The Croatian team models human behavior with AI and has set up in Graz because of the research ecosystem and a market that already sees behavioral AI as a business solution. AI Dental: The Slovak startup develops AI for dentistry and is routing its growth and scaling through Vienna, where half the team already lives and the company is based at AI Factory Austria.

International companies and founders considering setting up or expanding a branch in Austria can get free advice from INVEST in AUSTRIA at the ABA. Those looking for skilled workers from abroad can find support at WORK in AUSTRIA. To stay up to date, subscribe to the Austrian Business Update.