Podcast

Huawei: How digitalization will lead to a sustainable future

Avatar

Digitalization and renewable energies are often considered a key factor in designing a sustainable future. Among the proponents of this idea is the communication technology giant Huawei. In our new podcast, we speak with Anthony Hu, Chief Expert of Electric Power Digitalization at Huawei, about the implementation of digital technology into sustainability strategies. Other topics include:

  • How Huawei defines sustainability
  • The company’s sustainability goals
  • How digital technologies and renewable energies go hand in hand
  • The importance of new technologies like AI and the blockchain for sustainability strategies
  • The role of data in creating a sustainable world
  • How Huawei wants to make its smartphone-production and communication services more climate friendly
  • The future of digital sustainability

 

Wenn dir diese Folge gefallen hat, lass uns doch vier, fünf Sterne als Bewertung da und folge dem Podcast auf Spotify, Apple Music und Co. Für Anregungen, Kritik, Feedback oder Wünsche zu künftigen Gästen schick uns jederzeit gerne eine Mail an feedback@trendingtopics.at!

Werbung
Werbung

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Das Cover von Ausgabe 2. © Visnjic / Trending Topics

Specials unserer Partner

Die besten Artikel in unserem Netzwerk

Powered by Dieser Preis-Ticker beinhaltet Affiliate-Links zu Bitpanda.

Deep Dives

Podcast: Mit den smartesten Köpfen im Gespräch

Der Podcast von Trending Topics

Klimaheld:innen

Powered by WKO

Verbessere deine CO2-Bilanz!

© Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

Wiener Lösungen für das Klima

Die Investor:innenrunde der neunten Staffel von 2 Minuten 2 Millionen © PULS 4 / Gerry Frank

2 Minuten 2 Millionen | Staffel 9

Die Startups - die Investoren - die Deals - die Hintergründe
Kambis Kohansal Vajargah, Leiter der Startup Services der WKÖ © Trending Topics

Launch-Hub für Startups

Powered by Gründerservice der Wirtschaftskammer

Weiterlesen