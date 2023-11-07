Huawei: How digitalization will lead to a sustainable future

Digitalization and renewable energies are often considered a key factor in designing a sustainable future. Among the proponents of this idea is the communication technology giant Huawei. In our new podcast, we speak with Anthony Hu, Chief Expert of Electric Power Digitalization at Huawei, about the implementation of digital technology into sustainability strategies. Other topics include:

How Huawei defines sustainability

The company’s sustainability goals

How digital technologies and renewable energies go hand in hand

The importance of new technologies like AI and the blockchain for sustainability strategies

The role of data in creating a sustainable world

How Huawei wants to make its smartphone-production and communication services more climate friendly

The future of digital sustainability

